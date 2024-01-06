Relationship Experts Tell Us What They Really Think About HBO's Naked Attraction Dating Show

When "Naked Attraction" hit U.S. TV screens back in September 2023, it immediately shot to the number one spot on Max. Those who dare to watch the show get to gawk as six fully nude singles get critiqued on every part of their body, from their toes to their eyebrows, until the "chooser" selects their final choice to go on a (clothed) date with. The bizarre set-up is tagged as a dating show, but it may be better described as a surprisingly body-positive social experiment.

Despite the show's popularity, it has received mixed reviews, with some viewers scandalized by the sheer amount of genitalia displayed, some impressed by the show's boldness, and others disappointed in the superficial, looks-focused approach to dating.

To get the low-down on "Naked Attraction," The List spoke exclusively with three relationship experts: Nicole Moore, celebrity love coach and relationship expert; Jamie Bronstein, licensed relationship therapist and author of "MAN*ifesting: Attracting the Love That's Meant for You"; and Susan Trombetti, matchmaker and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking. Here are the experts' takes on this notorious show.