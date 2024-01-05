The Theory Behind Donald Trump's Strange 'Toe Pads'

2023 was undoubtedly one of the toughest years for Former President Donald Trump. He made history as the first president to be arrested post-presidency, endured a public fraud trial, and had to deal with some of the most dramatic Trump family moments yet. By December, his problems had only grown in number. The controversial politician fought accusations of having an odd odor, slammed several states for taking him off their 2024 ballots, and clapped back at three-year-old claims of forcing his way into "Home Alone 2."

These aren't the only adversaries he faced, however. On December 22, 2023, a user on X, formerly Twitter, posted an image of Trump standing on two hard-to-discern items that resembled pads or flat bags. The caption echoed everyone's thoughts: "What is Trump standing on here? How often does he use these?" Predictably, the comment section exploded with theories. Most of the responses suggested that Trump was standing on the items to keep him balanced.

As one theorized, "Those are used to prevent him from falling forward as he has a really strange lean when he stands." Another user shared a similar theory: "It's to make him look like he is standing upright for a change, and to take pressure off of his feet from wearing the lifts in the heels." Another even suggested that the pads were to assist with Trump's posture: "I've heard them referred to as 'stance blocks.' They keep you off your toes and help with posture."