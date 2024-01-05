The Theory Behind Donald Trump's Strange 'Toe Pads'
2023 was undoubtedly one of the toughest years for Former President Donald Trump. He made history as the first president to be arrested post-presidency, endured a public fraud trial, and had to deal with some of the most dramatic Trump family moments yet. By December, his problems had only grown in number. The controversial politician fought accusations of having an odd odor, slammed several states for taking him off their 2024 ballots, and clapped back at three-year-old claims of forcing his way into "Home Alone 2."
These aren't the only adversaries he faced, however. On December 22, 2023, a user on X, formerly Twitter, posted an image of Trump standing on two hard-to-discern items that resembled pads or flat bags. The caption echoed everyone's thoughts: "What is Trump standing on here? How often does he use these?" Predictably, the comment section exploded with theories. Most of the responses suggested that Trump was standing on the items to keep him balanced.
As one theorized, "Those are used to prevent him from falling forward as he has a really strange lean when he stands." Another user shared a similar theory: "It's to make him look like he is standing upright for a change, and to take pressure off of his feet from wearing the lifts in the heels." Another even suggested that the pads were to assist with Trump's posture: "I've heard them referred to as 'stance blocks.' They keep you off your toes and help with posture."
Trump's posture has long been a source of debate
The uniquely forward-leaning stance of Former President Donald Trump has long been a subject of public attention and a source of humor. In October 2020, Dr. Richard E. Cytowic, M.D., a neurologist, wrote that "Trump's forward-listing posture — illustrated by nearly every political cartoonist — was initially attributed to the high-heeled elevator shoes readily observed in photographs," (via Psychology Today).
However, Cytowic clarified that his torso's position also hinted at an underlying medical issue. Jack Brown, a body language/nonverbal communication expert and physician also speculated, "His added 2.5–3.5 inch heel-height causes him to lean forward. This configuration is accentuated by his obesity," (via Medium).
Although mocking medical conditions is generally inappropriate, Trump's refusal to publicly address it has led many to view his posture as a choice and, therefore, fair game for jokes. For instance, in 2022, former "Daily Show" host Trevor Noah humorously likened Trump's posture to "a penguin that got butt implants," (via Facebook). An online commenter also quipped on X that Trump "stands like a centaur without its hind legs."
Trump mocked Ron DeSantis for wearing heels
It's no secret that Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis' relationship is rocky. The former president is known for his tendency to mock political adversaries and has extended this approach to DeSantis, a key competitor in the 2024 Republican primary. In November 2023, Trump jeered the governor for allegedly wearing heeled boots. Midway through his speech at a campaign stop in New Hampshire, he struck a pose and said, "And I'm not wearing lifts, either, by the way. I don't have six-inch heels," (via YouTube). Trump wasn't finished there either.
He likened DeSantis' gait to someone struggling for balance, reminiscing, "Actually, the greatest moment of the debate was when Ron was walking around — Ron Desanctimonious was walking off the stage, and his feet, it's weird. [...] He's walking off the stage like he's trying to balance himself. I thought he was wearing ice skates." For effect, he added a silly walk, to imitate DeSantis. To further emphasize his point, Trump posted images on Truth Social focusing on his opponent's shoes, accompanied by the caption: "Tell me he's not wearing hidden heels."