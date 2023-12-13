8 Dramatic Trump Family Moments In 2023
The Trump family has had quite a memorable year, marked by Donald Trump's presidential campaign, multiple lawsuits, and extensive financial woes — not to mention their seemingly infinite rivalries. Love them or hate them, you can't ignore the Trumps. They pop up in the news almost daily, each headline more outrageous than the last. Many of the wildest stories about the family are blown out of proportion, but plenty are based on absolute reality.
However, whichever way you look at it, they're frequently involved in dramatic moments. And in 2023, in particular, most members have contributed to the hordes of articles and headlines published about them in one way or another. It also doesn't help that the family's patriarch loves the limelight so much. To round out 2023 in style, we've compiled a list of eight of the most dramatic Trump family moments that almost knocked our socks off. Here are our picks.
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner were accused of trying to oust Mike Pence
The Trumps kicked off 2023 with a bang, thanks to Mike Pompeo, Donald Trump's former Secretary of State. Pompeo dominated headlines with the release of his book, "Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I Love," on January 24, 2023. One of the most eyebrow-raising claims contained within was that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner had conspired to persuade her father to replace Mike Pence as his vice president with Nikki Haley. While Haley has strongly denied these allegations, she is a potential Republican candidate for 2024. Amusingly, another book by journalist Maggie Haberman mentions how Ivanka almost lost her job as a White House advisor around the same time.
Donald Trump made history as the first former president to be criminally charged
Donald Trump's relationship with adult film star Stormy Daniels entered the public domain in 2018, following a report in The Wall Street Journal. Their article alleged that Trump's lawyer, Michael Cohen, had paid Daniels $130,000 before the 2016 election to buy her silence. While the act of paying off an adult star isn't necessarily a crime in itself, misrepresenting the expense is. Consequently, Trump became the first president to be indicted on criminal charges.
Donald Trump was found liable for sexual assault
Several of Donald Trump's past misdeeds have resurfaced in 2023, with a significant case involving the alleged rape of writer E. Jean Carroll taking centerstage in May, when the former president was found liable for sexually assaulting Carroll in the 1990s. The incident reportedly occurred in a department store dressing room. However, a crucial distinction is that Trump was found "liable," not "guilty." The term "liable" is strictly for civil cases, while "guilty" is reserved for criminal cases. As a result of this verdict, the controversial politician was ordered to pay Carroll $5 million in damages. In retaliation, Trump sued Carroll for defamation after the liable assault verdict. A judge ultimately dismissed the suit.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
Donald Trump's mugshot went viral
Donald Trump's alleged crimes have drawn global attention to America's flawed judicial system. However, his adversaries clearly find some personal joy with each new development. On August 25, 2023, Trump's mugshot, which was taken in Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Georgia, went viral. The former president wore a navy blue suit, white shirt, and red tie. Our body language expert told us that Trump's mugshot revealed a calculated plan since, in the photo, he seems displeased with an evident attempt to look fierce. If looks could kill, the photographer would be in peril.
Melania Trump renegotiated her prenup (again)
Donald and Melania Trump's marriage has long been a subject of public scrutiny. There's a widespread belief that the former first lady is unhappy, with many pointing to signs that Donald and Melania might be on the rocks. This background perhaps lends credibility to Page Six's September 2023 report about a prenuptial agreement renegotiation. According to the outlet, Melania's decision was motivated by a desire to safeguard the couple's son, Barron Trump's, share of the Trump fortune, especially considering Donald's mounting legal challenges. It's worth noting that, according to an insider, "This is at least the third time Melania has renegotiated the terms of her marital agreement," so it's not necessarily an indication of any matrimonial disharmony.
Ivanka Trump tried to get out of testifying in her father's fraud trial
The trial for the civil fraud case against the Trump family business began in October. Donald Trump, along with Eric and Donald Trump Jr., stood firm in their innocence. However, one family member displayed noticeable reluctance. Ivanka Trump, who in 2022 released a public statement announcing that she did "not plan to be involved in politics" any further, has kept her word (via People). By May 2023, it became clear that Ivanka had been distancing herself from her dad since he left the White House. And yet, despite her best efforts to evade the subpoenas based on various technicalities, Ivanka was finally compelled to testify in November.
Donald Trump Jr.'s comical court moments
The civil fraud trial yielded some of the most dramatic and, at times, unbelievable moments of the year, largely thanks to Donald Trump Jr. Beyond his dubious "I don't know anything" defense, one of Don Jr.'s most comical incidents occurred just before taking the stand when he glanced at the camera and quipped that he should have worn makeup. The humor continued when Don Jr. requested the courtroom sketch artist to make him look "sexy," per Reuters.
Truth Social's poor financial state was revealed
Donald Trump launched Truth Social in 2021 as a way to stick it to Twitter after he was banned for inciting violence. Positioned as the go-to app for conservatives, it promised a platform where users could freely share their views without fear of consequence. However, these assurances weren't enough to attract the necessary customer base for its sustainability. On November 14, 2023, CNN reported that Truth Social had incurred losses of $31.6 million since its inception and was at the risk of shutting down.