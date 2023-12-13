8 Dramatic Trump Family Moments In 2023

The Trump family has had quite a memorable year, marked by Donald Trump's presidential campaign, multiple lawsuits, and extensive financial woes — not to mention their seemingly infinite rivalries. Love them or hate them, you can't ignore the Trumps. They pop up in the news almost daily, each headline more outrageous than the last. Many of the wildest stories about the family are blown out of proportion, but plenty are based on absolute reality.

However, whichever way you look at it, they're frequently involved in dramatic moments. And in 2023, in particular, most members have contributed to the hordes of articles and headlines published about them in one way or another. It also doesn't help that the family's patriarch loves the limelight so much. To round out 2023 in style, we've compiled a list of eight of the most dramatic Trump family moments that almost knocked our socks off. Here are our picks.