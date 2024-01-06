Meet Vince Vaughn's Wife Kyla Weber & Their Two Kids

Vince Vaughn once filled headlines with his Y2K fling with his "The Break-Up" co-star Jennifer Aniston, but has since taken a different path in his personal life. Nearly two decades later, the Hollywood A-lister is a devoted husband and father of two. In a surprising turn of events for a celebrity, Vaughn ended up marrying a regular person, Canada native Kyla Weber.

According to Vaughn's appearance on "Live! with Regis and Kelly," as reported by Vogue, the couple met at a wedding in 2008 after getting introduced by a mutual friend. "[Kyla is] one of my best friends' wife's best friend from childhood," the actor explained, quipping, "If [that] goes wrong, you're talking about awkward." Luckily for him, everything went well, and the couple's connection flourished through conversations and emails. Vaughn and Weber got engaged in 2009 and tied the knot a year later.

When speaking to Playboy in 2015, as reported by E! News, the "Couples Retreat" star shared that media scrutiny made him averse to dating fellow celebrities. Recalling what really happened between him and Aniston, Vaughn explained, "I never enjoyed the paparazzi side of it." He added, "I think lying low and not talking about [my relationship] put me in a good position later, because I just wasn't part of anything." Opting for a partner outside the entertainment industry, known colloquially as a "civilian" in Hollywood, clearly proved to be a winning choice for Vaughn, who continues to keep his family life out of the spotlight.