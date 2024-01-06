Meet Vince Vaughn's Wife Kyla Weber & Their Two Kids
Vince Vaughn once filled headlines with his Y2K fling with his "The Break-Up" co-star Jennifer Aniston, but has since taken a different path in his personal life. Nearly two decades later, the Hollywood A-lister is a devoted husband and father of two. In a surprising turn of events for a celebrity, Vaughn ended up marrying a regular person, Canada native Kyla Weber.
According to Vaughn's appearance on "Live! with Regis and Kelly," as reported by Vogue, the couple met at a wedding in 2008 after getting introduced by a mutual friend. "[Kyla is] one of my best friends' wife's best friend from childhood," the actor explained, quipping, "If [that] goes wrong, you're talking about awkward." Luckily for him, everything went well, and the couple's connection flourished through conversations and emails. Vaughn and Weber got engaged in 2009 and tied the knot a year later.
When speaking to Playboy in 2015, as reported by E! News, the "Couples Retreat" star shared that media scrutiny made him averse to dating fellow celebrities. Recalling what really happened between him and Aniston, Vaughn explained, "I never enjoyed the paparazzi side of it." He added, "I think lying low and not talking about [my relationship] put me in a good position later, because I just wasn't part of anything." Opting for a partner outside the entertainment industry, known colloquially as a "civilian" in Hollywood, clearly proved to be a winning choice for Vaughn, who continues to keep his family life out of the spotlight.
Kyla Weber used to work in Canadian real estate
Before marrying into Hollywood, Kyla Weber was a residential real estate agent working with Royal LePage in Calgary, according to The Globe and Mail. Vince Vaughn, who was born in 1970, is nine years older than Weber. However, despite their age gap, the pair share a penchant for privacy. When the outlet reached out to Weber for a comment on the couple's private Chicago wedding, Weber responded, "I'd rather not take the call. But thanks for calling. Bye-bye."
Gushing about the reclusive couple, an insider close to them shared with People in 2009, "He's a simple, Midwestern, good guy, and she's very down-to-earth, which is exactly what Vince is all about." During an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2011, as reported by Hollywood Life, Vaughn echoed the sentiment, sharing that Weber gave him a sense of purpose at a crucial time in his life.
In his Playboy interview, as per E! News, the "Wedding Crashers" actor opened up about his relationship and shared that he felt he did the right thing by waiting to marry. He explained, "Marriage is terrific, but it's the hardest thing I think you'll ever do. You have to really work at it and want it." The pair seems to have the resilience needed to maintain a strong relationship away from the public eye, as they continue to thrive amid Vaughn's Hollywood success.
The Vaughn family prioritizes privacy
Maintaining a low-profile approach to both his relationship and family life, Vince Vaughn remains equally discreet about his two children. In 2010, the "Four Christmases" star became a dad for the first time after Kyla Weber gave birth to the couple's first child, a girl named Locklyn Kyla Vaughn, in Chicago, according to a People report. "They're having so much fun together, and they're so excited to be first-time parents," a source close to the pair shared.
Three years later, as reported by People, the couple expanded their family when Vernon Lindsay Vaughn, named after Vince's father, was born in Los Angeles. When speaking to the outlet in 2009, the "Swingers" star admitted he wasn't interested in having kids before he met Weber. "It gives you a different purpose," Vince told People, adding, "I feel so grateful."
The family mostly keeps a low profile, but their occasional public appearances never go unnoticed. In 2015, Weber accompanied her famous husband, along with Locklyn and Vernon, to his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. 2023 saw the family attend a few basketball games together, including a Los Angeles Lakers game and a Tennessee vs. Kansas matchup. Notably, little is known about Locklyn and Vernon, as they do not have publicly available social media accounts, and neither do their parents.