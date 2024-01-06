How Melania Trump's Support Of Her Parents Went Against Donald's Political Aims

Donald and Melania Trump might've made their mark on American history as a package deal, but the wife and mother has proven time and time again that she navigates life on her own terms — even if that means directly opposing her husband. Melania's parents' immigration journey in 2018 was no exception.

Amalija and Viktor Knavs raised Melania and her older sister, Ines, in southeastern Slovenia (then-Communist Yugoslavia) near the Croatian border. Melania moved to the United States to become a model in the early 2000s, but she didn't leave her family behind. According to Mary Jordan, author of "The Art of Her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump," one of the first items on Melania's agenda after becoming a U.S. citizen in 2006 was figuring out how to help her parents and sister do the same, per the Washington Examiner.

Though it's unclear how Ines gained U.S. citizenship, The New York Times reported in 2018 that Amalija and Viktor Knavs had obtained theirs through Melania's sponsorship. While this is a standard immigration process, it is one that the Trump administration has repeatedly condemned as dangerous to the country.