Why Melania Trump's Partnership With The National Archives Has Trump Supporters Confused

Former first lady Melania Trump has been marching to the beat of her own drum ever since leaving the White House in 2021, staying out of the public eye and away from the campaign trail as her husband vies for his spot as the Republican presidential candidate in 2024. The distance she's seemingly placed between herself and Trump grew after it was announced that Melania would headline a National Archives ceremony in December 2023.

The National Archives event was held in honor of Bill of Rights Day and featured 25 immigrants from 25 different countries becoming naturalized American citizens. "As a naturalized citizen herself, Mrs. Trump looks forward to telling her story and being part of this momentous occasion for these new American citizens," read a statement from Melania's office, per CNN.

With no other context, Slovenian-born Melania serving as the event's headline speaker makes sense. But given her husband's tumultuous history with the National Archives, the governmental group that spearheaded Trump's classified document lawsuit, Melania's attendance and speech at the event seem far more awkward.