Why HGTV's Mina Starsiak Hawk And Former Co-Star Cory Miller Are On The Outs
HGTV's "Good Bones" was a hit series for all the right reasons. It featured a home renovation theme, which fans can't seem to get enough of, and incorporated family drama that many viewers found relatable. Additionally, viewers loved the dynamics between Mina Starsiak Hawk and her co-stars, including her mother and co-host, Karen Laine. Hawk's long-time friend, Cory Miller, also worked as a project manager for "Two Chicks and a Hammer" and was immensely popular.
However, two months after the show ended in October 2023, Hawk revealed they no longer speak on an episode of the "Mina AF" podcast and gave a rather vague reason. "Cory and I are not on speaking terms. I am positive that there are things he feels like I did to him, and I've known him since he was 11, and I've always had a soft spot for him," she said. Hawk's statements might explain why Miller has been making an eyebrow-raising amount of appearances on Hawk's mother's Instagram.
Mina Starsiak Hawk's relationship with Karen Laine has always been strained
"Good Bones" fans know that Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen Laine's relationship hasn't always been in the best place. In an interview with People, she revealed that this "rocky" dynamic with Karen Laine has been present long before "Good Bones," and that made it tough to film the last season.
Thanks to Hawk's vagueness about her feud with Cory Miller, we can't tell if his closeness with Laine played any factor in their squabbles. We do know, however, that Cory Miller made dozens of appearances on Laine's Instagram between late 2022 and early 2023. The pair even did a "Tutorial Tuesday" segment. Some of their many adventures included a spa tutorial, a pottery class, and a glass-blowing session.
In a 2022 Instagram post, even before "Good Bones" ended, Miller announced that he, Karen Laine, Thaddeus Starsiak, and Austin Aynes would be starring in an HGTV spin-off series titled "Good Bones: Better Yard." After Hawk disclosed their falling out on her podcast on December 12, Laine continued to post about Miller. On December 17, 2023, Laine shared a photo of him on Instagram, captioning that it was "So much fun and nice to have an extra brain, and good attitude, for problem-solving."
HGTV star Mina Starsiak Hawk might not be the villain everyone thinks she is
The comment section of Karen Laine's December Instagram post with Cory Miller was pretty harsh on Mina Starsiak Hawk. Some commenters were quick to point fingers at Hawk, while others promised they wouldn't be watching her show. A commenter responded: "My wish is for HGTV to round you all back together again (minus YOU KNOW WHO) and continue with the good work you all were doing. It could be something very different, but it would be good to have you all working together again."
However, Mina Starsiak Hawk has openly addressed the hard consequences of working with family and the accusations against her. During her September 5 podcast titled "It's All on Me," Hawk said: "I have all the risk. So, mum, Austin, Tad, Cory, MJ, everyone else is there having fun, and they're getting paid to be there ... I own the company; I pay the liability insurance; I own the properties; I pay the contractors; I pay my workers comp insurance. I, as a one single human, carry the weight of everything you see on TV." With so much responsibility, it is understandable why Hawk's relationships with her co-stars would be strained. Luckily, her next HGTV project is a renovation show of her new lake home with her husband, Steve Hawk.