Why HGTV's Mina Starsiak Hawk And Former Co-Star Cory Miller Are On The Outs

"Good Bones" fans know that Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen Laine's relationship hasn't always been in the best place. In an interview with People, she revealed that this "rocky" dynamic with Karen Laine has been present long before "Good Bones," and that made it tough to film the last season.

Thanks to Hawk's vagueness about her feud with Cory Miller, we can't tell if his closeness with Laine played any factor in their squabbles. We do know, however, that Cory Miller made dozens of appearances on Laine's Instagram between late 2022 and early 2023. The pair even did a "Tutorial Tuesday" segment. Some of their many adventures included a spa tutorial, a pottery class, and a glass-blowing session.

In a 2022 Instagram post, even before "Good Bones" ended, Miller announced that he, Karen Laine, Thaddeus Starsiak, and Austin Aynes would be starring in an HGTV spin-off series titled "Good Bones: Better Yard." After Hawk disclosed their falling out on her podcast on December 12, Laine continued to post about Miller. On December 17, 2023, Laine shared a photo of him on Instagram, captioning that it was "So much fun and nice to have an extra brain, and good attitude, for problem-solving."