How TLC Star Shauna Rae Has Changed Her Dating Approach Since Dan Swygart

Finding love as a reality television personality can be difficult enough on its own, but TLC's titular "I Am Shauna Rae" star has a particularly troublesome set of challenges in her dating life when her beaus are met with accusations of criminality and perversion. Rae has a rare form of pituitary dwarfism that resulted in the adult woman remaining about 3 feet, 10 inches tall, and weighing about only 50 pounds, giving her the appearance of a young girl.

Consequently, dating has been tricky for the TLC star. After developing an intimate friendship with Dan Swygart, who was 27 years old while Rae was 23, people quickly condemned Swygart as a pedophile due to Rae's physical appearance. On an episode of "The Sarah Fraser Show," Swygart talked about how tremendous and painful the public's backlash was to his friendship with Rae.

Swygart clarified that he and Rae were emotionally — not physically — intimate, and the pair are still good, platonic friends. As Rae continues to try to find love, she has changed her approach to dating altogether by hiding her partner's identity to save them from online criticism.