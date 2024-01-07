The Time Steve Harvey's Racially Insensitive Jokes On His Talk Show Sparked Major Backlash

Steve Harvey has made his mark on the American entertainment industry by being a multi-faceted act. He's been a comedian, a talk show host, a New York Times bestselling author, and an entrepreneur. Despite his deviation from standup comedy, Harvey's penchant for humor has been constant throughout his career. However, the talk show host's jokes haven't always hit the right notes with his audiences.

In 2017, Harvey sparked significant backlash when he made racially insensitive jokes on a January 6 episode of "The Steve Harvey Show." During the episode, Harvey made jokes about the titles of some self-help books, including "How to Date a White Woman: A Practical Guide for Asian Men." The host quipped that the book would be composed of a single page that read, "Excuse me. Do you like Asian men? No. Thank you," (via YouTube).

Harvey further joked that if the book had targeted African American women instead, it would have included essentially the same thing, admitting, "I don't even like Chinese food." While his jokes drew laughter from Harvey's studio audience, they didn't age well outside it, adding to the many controversial Steve Harvey jokes that weren't received well by audiences.