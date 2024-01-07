Tom Hanks' Son Colin Has Grown Up To Be His Twin

Born in 1977, Colin Hanks is the spitting image of his father. Just like Tom Hanks, he's an actor, director, and producer with a track record of success. The physical resemblance between the duo became stronger over the years, with some fans saying, "Colin Hanks looks more like Tom Hanks than Tom Hanks does." The young actor is well aware of it, which made him work even harder to step out of his father's shadow.

"When I was starting off, I was sort of lovingly naive, thinking that [being Tom Hanks' son] wasn't as big a deal as it is that I would get the benefit of the doubt that I was my own person," Colin confessed on Dax Shepard's "The Armchair Expert" podcast. "And that doesn't happen," he added. But even so, the "Roswell" alum has carved out a career of his own, proving his talent over and over again.

At age 19, he got his first role in "That Thing You Do!," a movie directed by his famous father. Four years later, he starred in the American teen comedy "Whatever It Takes." Over the next decade, he rose to fame by playing in successful movies and TV series like "Orange County," "The Great Buck Howard," and "The Good Guys." While it's true that Colin broke into the film industry thanks to his father, he took every chance to hone his acting skills and make his own mark in Hollywood.