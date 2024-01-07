Tom Hanks' Son Colin Has Grown Up To Be His Twin
American actor Colin Hanks looks like a younger version of his famous father, Tom Hanks, that much is clear. The resemblance between the two is striking, and you could easily confuse one for the other. He also took the same career path as his father straight into Hollywood, starring in blockbusters like "American Horror Story," "King Kong," and "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle." Colin also played investigator Richard Parsons in several "NCIS" episodes, which further cemented his career.
The "King Kong" star is the eldest of Tom's four kids. He and his sister, Elizabeth Ann Hanks, are the children of the actor and his first wife, Samantha Lewes. Tom divorced Lewes in 1987 and married actress Rita Wilson one year later, welcoming two sons, Chester "Chet" Hanks and Truman Hanks. However, Colin is the one who looks most like his father, from his facial structure and hairstyle to the way he talks. That being said, he made a name for himself on his own merit, achieving success in Hollywood and beyond.
Tom Hanks' son could pass as his twin
Born in 1977, Colin Hanks is the spitting image of his father. Just like Tom Hanks, he's an actor, director, and producer with a track record of success. The physical resemblance between the duo became stronger over the years, with some fans saying, "Colin Hanks looks more like Tom Hanks than Tom Hanks does." The young actor is well aware of it, which made him work even harder to step out of his father's shadow.
"When I was starting off, I was sort of lovingly naive, thinking that [being Tom Hanks' son] wasn't as big a deal as it is that I would get the benefit of the doubt that I was my own person," Colin confessed on Dax Shepard's "The Armchair Expert" podcast. "And that doesn't happen," he added. But even so, the "Roswell" alum has carved out a career of his own, proving his talent over and over again.
At age 19, he got his first role in "That Thing You Do!," a movie directed by his famous father. Four years later, he starred in the American teen comedy "Whatever It Takes." Over the next decade, he rose to fame by playing in successful movies and TV series like "Orange County," "The Great Buck Howard," and "The Good Guys." While it's true that Colin broke into the film industry thanks to his father, he took every chance to hone his acting skills and make his own mark in Hollywood.
Colin Hanks has a close relationship with his father
As a child, Colin Hanks spent most of his time with his mother following her divorce from "The Terminal" actor. However, he continued to see his father on weekends and during the summer holidays. "It was just a fun sort of getaway. I went to summer camp, and we found stuff to do," Colin recalled on Dax Shepherd's podcast. He also felt good about his stepmother, Rita Wilson, saying she was the right person for Tom Hanks.
The "Orange County" star also confessed on "The Off Camera Show" that he was lucky to have his father in his life. "I would have never gotten into acting if it wasn't something I truly enjoyed and loved to do." However, his father's success was proof he made the right choice, and Tom encouraged him to pursue his dream. "I think you can do it, but you have to want to do it," Hanks Senior told Colin when he expressed his interest in acting.
At some point, the "Captain Phillips" lead actor jokingly told Metro, "I'm in competition with my son!" Tom was talking about "All Things Must Pass: The Rise and Fall of Tower Records," a documentary produced by his son in 2015, and "Bridge of Spies," a historical drama starring Hanks Senior, which was released the same year. Outside of work, Tom and his wife enjoy taking care of Colin's daughters, Olivia Jane and Charlotte Bryant.