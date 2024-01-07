Why Brad Pitt's Romance With Ines De Ramon Is Different From His Past Relationships

Brad Pitt's dating history is chock full of some of the biggest names in Hollywood. However, after having committed relationships with Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Aniston, and Angelina Jolie over the years, Pitt seems to have given up on dating A-listers. Following a reported brief fling with Emily Ratajkowski, Pitt broke his cycle of dating models and movie stars and got a relationship with jewelry designer Ines de Ramon, who previously had a 3-year marriage to "The Vampire Diaries" star Paul Wesley.

"The Se7en" actor and de Ramon first sparked dating rumors after fans saw them enjoying a Bono concert in November 2022. A day later, a source told People that their relationship had started a few months ago, and common friends had introduced them. Another insider said, "It's not an exclusive relationship. Ines is cute, fun, and energetic. She has a great personality. Brad enjoys spending time with her."

However, it seems like their romance took a more serious turn in December 2023 when de Ramon joined Pitt at the premiere of "Babylon." Shortly after that, an insider told Us Weekly that de Ramon and Pitt still hadn't decided to get into a committed relationship, but things were looking up because the "Fight Club" actor had fallen for her after spending loads of time together. They added that Pitt "wasn't expecting to find someone so extraordinary like Ines." While de Ramon might have tons of extraordinary qualities, few attracted Pitt quite as much as her normalcy, which might be the reason why she's been his first serious relationship since Jolie.