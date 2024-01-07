Is Angelina Jolie's Brother James Haven Close With Her Kids? He's One Protective Uncle
Angelina Jolie and her older brother, James Haven, have a strong bond that helped them overcome the challenges they faced over the years. Just like his sister, Haven had a strained relationship with their father, Jon Voight, and filed to change his surname. He also supported Jolie during her messy split from Brad Pitt, helping the actor cope with the emotional toll of divorce.
"I set my life up so I can be present with whatever the situation [is]," Haven told "90Who10" podcast host, Jessica Entner. He added, "I want to be there for them, or for her, whatever she's going through." He also opened up about his relationship with Jolie's children, saying he has to protect them. Haven has always been close to his nieces and nephews, serving as a head nanny between 2016 and 2017. "Things haven't been easy with Brad and Angelina's divorce, and James has done more than his fair share helping out while the family goes through a major upheaval," an insider told Grazia (via Stuff).
The 'Breaking Dawn' star takes his role as an uncle to heart
James Haven believes it's normal to take care of her famous sister and her kids, given the things they are going through. Angelina Jolie felt broken after her split from Brad Pitt, and, like any mother, she expressed her concern about her children's wellbeing. When British journalist Simon Hattenstone asked her if she feared for their safety, she replied, "Yes, for my family. My whole family," The Guardian reported.
Luckily, her brother would do anything he could to protect his nieces and nephews. The actor confessed on the "90who10" podcast that being in their presence is a blessing. He's aware they're growing up fast and wants to support them in their journey to adulthood. "I think it's natural," Haven confessed during his interview. The "Breaking Dawn" star also said that his protective instincts toward Jolie are part of his identity.
Haven also did a great job as a head nanny in 2016. His role was to supervise the six nannies employed by the "Maleficent" star, but he ended up juggling childcare and household chores. The whole thing took a toll on his mental and physical health, leaving him feeling drained. For this reason, his sister eventually decided to let him go. However, the actor still takes his role as an uncle to heart and wants to become a part of the kids' lives.