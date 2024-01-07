Is Angelina Jolie's Brother James Haven Close With Her Kids? He's One Protective Uncle

James Haven believes it's normal to take care of her famous sister and her kids, given the things they are going through. Angelina Jolie felt broken after her split from Brad Pitt, and, like any mother, she expressed her concern about her children's wellbeing. When British journalist Simon Hattenstone asked her if she feared for their safety, she replied, "Yes, for my family. My whole family," The Guardian reported.

Luckily, her brother would do anything he could to protect his nieces and nephews. The actor confessed on the "90who10" podcast that being in their presence is a blessing. He's aware they're growing up fast and wants to support them in their journey to adulthood. "I think it's natural," Haven confessed during his interview. The "Breaking Dawn" star also said that his protective instincts toward Jolie are part of his identity.

Haven also did a great job as a head nanny in 2016. His role was to supervise the six nannies employed by the "Maleficent" star, but he ended up juggling childcare and household chores. The whole thing took a toll on his mental and physical health, leaving him feeling drained. For this reason, his sister eventually decided to let him go. However, the actor still takes his role as an uncle to heart and wants to become a part of the kids' lives.