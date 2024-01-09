Body Language Expert Reveals How The Sister Wives Really Feel About Kody Brown

Lots of changes have occurred within the family at the center of TLC's "Sister Wives." The end of one relationship seemed to have a domino effect on the Brown family, and now patriarch Kody Brown is left with just one wife, Robyn Brown. The drama has unfolded in front of cameras, and Season 18 of the series was especially eye-opening for viewers. From conversations with each other and with Kody, as well as discussions with their children and interviews with producers, the audience was able to paint a partial picture of how each sister wife feels about Kody.

However, because we were only able to glean so much information from what the sister wives said about Kody, we spoke exclusively with Jess Ponce III, body language expert, communication coach, and author of the book "A.W.E.S.O.M.E.: Seven Keys to Unlocking the Speaker Within" to get even more information on each sister wife's thoughts about their ex or current husband. Here's what the body language expert revealed about how the sister wives really feel about Kody Brown.