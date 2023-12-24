Tragic Details About Macaulay Culkin

Imagine what it would be like to be a middle-aged actor who is best remembered for a role you played in a now-iconic movie at the age of 9. And then imagine that movie reappears each holiday season, playing on a seemingly endless loop on TV screens, further cementing the public's association with your childhood self.

Welcome to the world of Macaulay Culkin, whose role as youngster Kevin McCallister in the 1990 Christmastime classic "Home Alone" is not only seared in our collective pop-culture memories but continues to eclipse pretty much everything else that he's done since. Culkin, in fact, did manage to establish himself as an adult actor following the massive success he achieved as a kid — no mean feat, given that the typical trajectory following child stardom has often involved multiple stints in rehab, financial insolvency, and the occasional prison sentence.

That may not have quite been Culkin's experience after becoming arguably the biggest child star of the 1990s, but that's not to say he hasn't experienced some serious travails in his life. He's enjoyed triumphs, both professionally and personally, but there's also been no shortage of adversity accompanying him on that journey. "He has gone through so much tragedy," Culkin's partner, actor Brenda Song, told Esquire. "He's had so many ups, so many downs; he's seen the ugly side of this industry." To find out more, read on for a look at some tragic details about Macaulay Culkin.