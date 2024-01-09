Sinead O'Connor's Cause Of Death Is Now Clear

Irish singer-songwriter Sinead O'Connor died on July 26, 2023, at the age of just 56. The iconic performer and outspoken activist passed away at her home in London, and her death was not treated as suspicious by the investigating officers. But the London Inner South Coroner's Court confirmed that the medical reason for her death was still unknown, and they would be handling her autopsy. Now, nearly six months later, we finally have an answer.

A spokesperson for the coroner has released the following statement: "Ms. O'Connor died of natural causes. The coroner has therefore ceased their involvement in her death," (via The Hollywood Reporter). No additional details were offered but the revelation will surely put fans of the "Nothing Compares 2 U" hitmaker's minds at rest.

