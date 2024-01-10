Where Natalya Scudder And Kyle Viljoen Stand After Their Below Deck Blowout
The "Below Deck" franchise is known for its constant drama and explosive fights between cast members, resulting in some of the biggest feuds on Bravo. With all of the employees working in close quarters for weeks on end, it's not unusual for them to butt heads, but throw in competition, personal relationships, and drunken nights out, and it's the perfect combination for arguments to abound. One such fight occurred on season eight of "Below Deck Mediterranean" between frenemies Natalya Scudder and Kyle Viljoen.
Scudder and Viljoen met and developed a friendship on season seven of the series, although they spent as much time bonding as they did bickering. Despite leaving season seven in a rocky place, Scudder and Viljoen mended fences before rejoining the series for season eight. However, they started feuding again as Viljoen's teasing and snide comments became too much for Scudder. Their blowout resulted in Scudder leaving the boat and exiting the series in the middle of the season. While this might make it seem like their friendship was over for good, Scudder and Viljoen shocked viewers by making up once again.
Natalya and Kyle repaired their relationship post-filming
After working through the issues they encountered on season seven of 'Below Deck Mediterranean," Natalya Scudder was thrilled to be working with Kyle Viljoen again on season eight of the series. However, she hit some major roadblocks while on the boat; forced to stand in for chief stew Tumi Mhlongo, who was stuck in Immigration, Scudder had a hard time adjusting to the role while also realizing that her friendship with Viljoen was looking more one-sided. Once Mhlongo arrived onboard, she clashed with Scudder, and the situation was made worse when Viljoen gossiped about Scudder to Mhlongo. His comments resulted in an explosive argument with Scudder that left her packing her things and leaving mid-season. While both parties were adamant that their friendship was no more, fans were shocked when Viljoen posted an update on their relationship in November 2023.
"It has been a year in the making but time heals most wounds, however, we're just glad to being back as friends again," he posted on Instagram, along with photos of him and Scudder. "We both realized we were going through the thick of it at the time the season started a year ago, especially within our personal lives but we're so glad that we have each other to rely on, now more than ever."
Viljoen ended the caption by saying that he was looking forward to making new memories in the year to come with Scudder and thanking the fans for supporting them as they mended their friendship again.
Another Below Deck feud ended in one less crew member
Natalya Scudder and Kyle Viljoen's feud wasn't the only one on the "Below Deck" franchise that resulted in a crew member leaving the boat mid-season. One of the more notable feuds from "Below Deck Mediterranean" was on season six, between stew Lexi Wilson and chef Matthew Shea. Wilson clashed with many of her fellow crew members while on the boat, resulting in many arguments throughout the season, but Shea was one crew member with whom she seemed to argue the most. Both parties felt disrespected by the other, and while Shea instigated most of the fights, Wilson escalated them further.
One argument escalated to the point of no return during a night out when Shea insulted Wilson, and she blew up at him. Once the crew returned to the boat, Wilson would not let the situation go and picked a fight with the rest of the crew that almost turned physical. As soon as Captain Sandy Yawn heard of the incident, she fired Wilson from the boat.
Unlike Scudder and Viljoen, Wilson has not made up with any of the crew members from season six of "Below Deck Mediterranean." In a now-deleted Instagram post, she called out Bravo and the show's producers for intentionally making her out to be the season's villain. Wilson maintains that she was not entirely to blame for her actions on the show. So, while some relationships can be saved on "Below Deck," others are left out at sea.