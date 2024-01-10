Where Natalya Scudder And Kyle Viljoen Stand After Their Below Deck Blowout

After working through the issues they encountered on season seven of 'Below Deck Mediterranean," Natalya Scudder was thrilled to be working with Kyle Viljoen again on season eight of the series. However, she hit some major roadblocks while on the boat; forced to stand in for chief stew Tumi Mhlongo, who was stuck in Immigration, Scudder had a hard time adjusting to the role while also realizing that her friendship with Viljoen was looking more one-sided. Once Mhlongo arrived onboard, she clashed with Scudder, and the situation was made worse when Viljoen gossiped about Scudder to Mhlongo. His comments resulted in an explosive argument with Scudder that left her packing her things and leaving mid-season. While both parties were adamant that their friendship was no more, fans were shocked when Viljoen posted an update on their relationship in November 2023.

"It has been a year in the making but time heals most wounds, however, we're just glad to being back as friends again," he posted on Instagram, along with photos of him and Scudder. "We both realized we were going through the thick of it at the time the season started a year ago, especially within our personal lives but we're so glad that we have each other to rely on, now more than ever."

Viljoen ended the caption by saying that he was looking forward to making new memories in the year to come with Scudder and thanking the fans for supporting them as they mended their friendship again.