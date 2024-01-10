5 Times Jennifer Lawrence Proved She Was A Bravo Superfan

People from all walks of life find enjoyment in reality TV — even incredibly famous actors. Actor Jennifer Lawrence has been vocal about her love of the Bravo shows, especially shows in "The Real Housewives" universe. Whether or not she agrees with Kim Kardashian that reality shows are harder than acting remains to be seen, but Lawrence speaks about the shows with the kind of reverence that only comes from being a true superfan.

Many interviews Lawrence has done for her film projects the past few years have also included mentions of her favorite reality TV shows and iconic moments. She's also shared her opinions on many Bravo celebrities — also known as Bravolebrities — and some opinions are more positive than others.

Although you won't see Lawrence on social media, that doesn't stop her from scrolling, so she probably enjoys "Housewives" memes as much as the next Bravo superfan. One fan on X, formerly known as Twitter, joked, "I bet Jennifer Lawrence has a housewives burner account on here and I love that for her." Given the number of times she's shown her devotion to the franchise and to Bravo, we wouldn't be surprised either.