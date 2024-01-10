5 Times Jennifer Lawrence Proved She Was A Bravo Superfan
People from all walks of life find enjoyment in reality TV — even incredibly famous actors. Actor Jennifer Lawrence has been vocal about her love of the Bravo shows, especially shows in "The Real Housewives" universe. Whether or not she agrees with Kim Kardashian that reality shows are harder than acting remains to be seen, but Lawrence speaks about the shows with the kind of reverence that only comes from being a true superfan.
Many interviews Lawrence has done for her film projects the past few years have also included mentions of her favorite reality TV shows and iconic moments. She's also shared her opinions on many Bravo celebrities — also known as Bravolebrities — and some opinions are more positive than others.
Although you won't see Lawrence on social media, that doesn't stop her from scrolling, so she probably enjoys "Housewives" memes as much as the next Bravo superfan. One fan on X, formerly known as Twitter, joked, "I bet Jennifer Lawrence has a housewives burner account on here and I love that for her." Given the number of times she's shown her devotion to the franchise and to Bravo, we wouldn't be surprised either.
Jennifer Lawrence rehashed the RHOSLC Season 4 finale fight
While at the 2024 Golden Globes, Jennifer Lawrence raved about the finale of "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" Season 4 and recounted the epic fight between Heather Gay and "RHOSLC" newbie Monica Garcia (via YouTube). "Everything that you want for the truth, receipts, timelines — I got it all!" Lawrence told Entertainment Tonight, paraphrasing Gay's quote from the episode. The interviewer, Nischelle Turner, chimed in with, "Screenshots, I got it!"
Lawrence also told Turner her favorite "Housewives" edition — "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" — and said that, despite initial uncertainty about the new cast, she was looking forward to "The Real Housewives of New York." Turner and Lawrence bonded over a love for "The Real Housewives of Dallas" too, and Lawrence quipped, "That's all I have to live for," referring to the next season of "Vanderpump Rules."
After joking that she's Team Tom Sandoval, who is viewed as a villain due to his scandalous relationship history, Lawrence looked somewhat disdainful about a Sandoval redemption arc: "I don't know, narcissists — male narcissists — are always gonna have a redemption period on TV. I don't know."
Jennifer Lawrence said she would 'be destroyed' if she was ever on Housewives
In an E! News interview that was also held at the 2024 Golden Globes, Jennifer Lawrence got to discuss "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" again — and she even offered to give those Housewives one of her awards. Keltie Knight from the outlet told Lawrence she had been looking forward to interviewing her and talking all things "RHOSLC." Lawrence once again did her Heather Gay impression and said: "Best reality TV finale, I think ever? I was jaw on the floor." Lawrence also said the episode captured her attention so well, she didn't get distracted by her phone.
Lawrence offered to hand over her Oscar to the women of "RHOSLC" and wished for a painted portrait of the women's shocked facial expressions from the episode. "It was amazing, and they were like a little band of witches, you know?" Lawrence added. "Like they all fight and they came together for this amazing moment."
After talking more about Lawrence's Golden Globes nomination and lamenting about how being a bride is not that fun, Knight joked that they would see Lawrence on next season of "RHOSLC." She then asked which city Lawrence would be a part of if she did join the "Real Housewives" franchise. Lawrence replied: "I guess I'd be New York. Yeah. But, whoo! They would sweep me — I mean, I would be destroyed by them."
A compilation of kind words from the RHOBH cast made Lawrence emotional
In 2016, Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt were on the press tour for their sci-fi film "Passengers." Before diving into talk about the movie, Access Hollywood gave Lawrence the surprise of a lifetime that any "Housewives" superfan would be jealous of. Interviewer Liz Hernandez presented Lawrence with a compilation of red carpet shout-outs from "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" cast. Lawrence looked on excitedly while telling Pratt the names of each Housewife.
Every Housewife interviewed said kind things about Lawrence, and Lawrence seemed the most excited to see Lisa Vanderpump, exclaiming, "I'm gonna cry!" as she watched. The "Passengers" actor was thrilled and visibly emotional about the video compilation, expressing immense gratitude: "That is so — genuinely, thank you so much! That is so sweet."
As a supportive co-star, Pratt gave Lawrence a side hug as she recovered from the excitement. He understood how much that meant to her, adding, "That's the kindest thing you could've ever done for her."
Jennifer Lawrence roasted Tom Sandoval (and his skin)
Like any Bravo superfan — or frankly, anyone who uses the internet — Jennifer Lawrence heard all about the jaw-dropping "Vanderpump Rules" affair scandal, Scandoval, and she had some strong opinions to share on the reality star following that drama.
On "Watch What Happens Live" in June 2023, Andy Cohen held up a cutout of Sandoval and asked Lawrence what she'd say to him if he was in the room. The "Hunger Games" actor went for the jugular: "I curse the day you were born. You have bad skin. You have weirdly feminine (in a bad way) skin, and there's no amount of spray tan that could ever change the texture of it." Cohen chuckled before putting the Sandoval cutout away.
Sandoval used Lawrence's comments — along with equally scathing comments from other celebrities — to his advantage. In an unlisted video on his YouTube channel, Sandoval cut together the clips of him being roasted and made them into a trailer for his "Everybody Loves Tom" podcast.
She discussed RHOBH opinions with Causeway co-star Brian Tyree Henry in an interview
Jennifer Lawrence isn't the only movie star to share her love of Bravo shows. She and her "Causeway" co-star Brian Tyree Henry were interviewed by Variety in September 2022 alongside the film's director Lila Neugebauer and producer Justine Ciarrocchi. When "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" came up, Lawrence shared her disdain for the season that had just come out. "My biggest problem with this season is that it's just been boring and I think that Erika [Jayne] is evil," Lawrence said, making her fellow interviewees laugh. She added, "I would go as far as to say, she needs a publicist ASAP."
When Lawrence brought up some other examples of drama from the show, Henry said, "Don't drag me into this. Don't drag me into this! I don't want Dorinda [Medley] or Erika coming for me, so we're good."
However, he joined Lawrence in weighing in on Kathy Hilton's presence on the show. Both of them were passionate that she needed to stick around, with Henry saying, "Stay! Are you out of your mind?"