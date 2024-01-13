What Steve Harvey's Relationship With His Daughter Lori Is Really Like

Steve Harvey is a parent to seven children. With his first wife, Marcia Harvey, he has twin daughters and a son. Harvey is also dad to a son from his second marriage to Mary Shackleford. After Harvey married Marjorie Harvey in 2007, he adopted her three children, including her youngest child, Lori Harvey. While the kids had some reservations about combining their families, Marjorie later explained to People: "Everyone is included. Everyone has access to their parents."

Steve takes parenthood very seriously and believes that taking care of his kids is an important part of his life's work. In addition, Steve even draws distinctions between the words "father" and "dad." In his opinion, the TV host equates being a dad as a more connected, hands-on experience.

Lori was 10 years old when her mom remarried, and Steve has played an influential role in her life ever since. As a child, Lori had a passion for horses and dreamed of being an Olympian. At age 18, she injured her back in an equestrian competition. Due to the seriousness of her injury, Steve and Marjorie were concerned for Lori's safety, and they motivated their daughter to consider new career alternatives. Lori's gone on to become a successful model and launch her own skincare line, "SKN by LH." As an adult, Lori continues to rely on her close bond with Steve, especially her celebrity dad's guidance for life and love in the spotlight.