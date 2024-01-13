The Stunning Transformation Of Haley Lu Richardson

Actress Haley Lu Richardson is taking Hollywood by storm. While the Arizona native has been on the scene for a while, her career exploded when she starred in HBO's fan-favorite series "The White Lotus." Over the years, Richardson has proved she can nail any role, no matter the genre; tear-jerking dramas like "Columbus," light-hearted romantic comedies like "Love at First Sight," or bone-chilling thrillers like "Split."

It took Richardson years to land her big break, but that's exactly what she's grateful for. "I've had this slow, steady burn that I'm kind of appreciative for, because I feel like it's given me space to really make mistakes," she told The Guardian, explaining that it would have been hard to land a massive role so early in her career. "It's like, where do you go from there, you know? How do you top that? And not just on a level of how others view you, and how you're perceived, but also the fulfillment. I hope my whole career is just a steady build."

So how did Richardson go from landing minor TV roles in TV shows to starring in the most talked about shows and movies of the year? We've broken down her stunning transformation, from backup dancer to Hollywood it-girl.