The Son Donald Trump Claimed Was More Involved In The Family Business Than Him

Donald Trump followed in his father's footsteps by getting into the real estate world. The former president began working in the family business, eventually took control of it in 1971, and renamed it the Trump Organization. The next generation of Trumps did much the same, with Donald Sr.'s three eldest kids — Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and Ivanka Trump — joining the family business.

While Donald Sr. was in the White House, Donald Jr. and Eric were put in charge of the company, and both Donald Jr. and Eric are still listed on the Trump Organization website as executive vice presidents. "Together, Don, Eric, and [CFO Allen Weisselberg] will have the authority to manage the Trump Organization and will make decisions for the duration of the presidency without any involvement whatsoever by President-elect Trump," said lawyer Sheri Dillon, who was representing Trump at the time, in 2017.

There has been speculation that Donald Sr. used his son Eric's elevated position within the company to seemingly distance himself from some allegedly dodgy dealings in his April 2023 deposition in connection with New York Attorney General Letitia James' lawsuit against the Trump Organization. Donald Sr. was asked, "Are you currently the person with ultimate decision-making authority for the Trump Organization?" When Donald Sr. said no, he was asked who was the one in charge. "My son Eric is much more involved with it than I am," Donald Sr. said. "I've been doing other things."