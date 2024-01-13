The Truth About Kieran Culkin's Relationship With His Mom
Similar to his older brother, the child sensation Macaulay Culkin, Kieran Culkin rose to prominence at a very young age. His debut role was alongside Macaulay in "Home Alone," followed by appearances in films such as "Father of the Bride," "My Summer Story," and "The Mighty." At just 20 years old in 2002, Kieran earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Leading Actor in a Comedy for his performance in "Igby Goes Down."
Despite achieving significant success early in his career, Kieran did not enjoy the accompanying fame after seeing how it affected Macaulay. Additionally, their father, Kit Culkin, pushed his young children to essentially generate income for him, quickly gaining his notorious reputation as a "stage father" and a "manager from hell." In contrast, the Culkin siblings' mother, Patricia Brentrup, was the bright spot in their lives.
In an interview with Vanity Fair, Kieran revealed that Kit had little parental involvement, emphasizing the significant impact his relationship with his mother had on shaping him into the person he is today. Emily Gerson Saines, Culkin's talent manager, characterized Brentrup as a strong woman who valued family and spending time together. "She's taught me a lot. She's a wonderful woman," Kieran said of his mother.
Patricia Brentrup raised her seven children mostly on her own
Kieran Culkin, growing up as one of Patricia Brentrup's seven children, spent his early years in a cramped New York City railroad apartment with six of his siblings and both parents. Describing the living situation to Vanity Fair, the "Succession" star detailed, "It was just a hallway, and there were no separating doors, except for the bathroom, which didn't have a lock."
Despite being part of a large family, Kieran and his siblings were primarily raised by their mother, as their father, Kit Culkin, was reportedly abusive and exploitative. Both Kieran and his brother, Macaulay Culkin, have spoken about the challenges they faced with their dad, emphasizing their mother's pivotal role in their upbringing. "My mom was the parent, so when [Kit] wasn't there, it was nicer and better," Kieran told Vanity Fair.
Years later, now a prominent Hollywood figure after his role in HBO's "Succession," Kieran still maintains a strong connection with his mother. Brentrup, who was never legally married to Kit, married another man after splitting from Kieran's father in 1995 and has since relocated to Billings, Montana. Other than having a great relationship with his mom, Kieran seems to fancy her new husband, too. In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, he said of his stepfather, "He's nice to me. He gave me a horse." Now a father himself, Kieran seems to appreciate the family values instilled by his mother more than ever.
Culkin shared love for his mom after his 2024 Golden Globes win
Following his 2024 Golden Globe win for his portrayal of Roman Roy in "Succession," Kieran Culkin expressed heartfelt gratitude to his mother during his acceptance speech. After thanking Emily Gerson Saines, who is still his manager, and Jazz Charton, his wife, Culkin lovingly addressed his mom on stage. "My wonderful mom, thank you so much for doing everything you did for us. You're an amazing woman," he said.
Later, in the press room, Culkin reflected on his mother's parenting skills after admitting he sometimes has a hard time with his two little ones. "I have no idea how my mom did it — she raised [us] in this basically studio apartment, and I don't know how she did it," the actor shared, as per People. He warmly concluded, "Obviously [I] wouldn't be here without her."
On the red carpet, Culkin revealed to Access Hollywood that he would love to expand his family, expressing the wish to have two more children in addition to his existing two. He shared that his mother had told him that any gender would be a blessing after already having both a girl and a boy. Notably, in his 2021 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Culkin highlighted his mom's ongoing support by sharing that she had come to help out with his second child after he was born, showcasing the enduring and sweet nature of their bond.