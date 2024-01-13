The Truth About Kieran Culkin's Relationship With His Mom

Similar to his older brother, the child sensation Macaulay Culkin, Kieran Culkin rose to prominence at a very young age. His debut role was alongside Macaulay in "Home Alone," followed by appearances in films such as "Father of the Bride," "My Summer Story," and "The Mighty." At just 20 years old in 2002, Kieran earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Leading Actor in a Comedy for his performance in "Igby Goes Down."

Despite achieving significant success early in his career, Kieran did not enjoy the accompanying fame after seeing how it affected Macaulay. Additionally, their father, Kit Culkin, pushed his young children to essentially generate income for him, quickly gaining his notorious reputation as a "stage father" and a "manager from hell." In contrast, the Culkin siblings' mother, Patricia Brentrup, was the bright spot in their lives.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Kieran revealed that Kit had little parental involvement, emphasizing the significant impact his relationship with his mother had on shaping him into the person he is today. Emily Gerson Saines, Culkin's talent manager, characterized Brentrup as a strong woman who valued family and spending time together. "She's taught me a lot. She's a wonderful woman," Kieran said of his mother.