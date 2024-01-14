Lily Gladstone And Leonardo DiCaprio Developed A Strong Bond Working Together

A legendary win at the 2024 Golden Globes was Lily Gladstone taking home the award for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama for her role in Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon." According to Deadline, Gladstone was the first Indigenous woman to earn that award. In the movie, which is based on the Osage murders and David Grann's book on the subject, Gladstone played Mollie Burkhart. Her co-star in the movie was Leonardo DiCaprio, and she had nothing but positive things to say about him after the awards show.

While speaking with Extra TV following her win, Gladstone talked about her and DiCaprio's friendship and how it borders on familial (unlike his surprising friendship with Tobey Maguire, which historically was party-oriented). "Leo's been incredible," Gladstone said. "I mean, I'm an only child, but I always kind of imagined this is what it would feel like to have a big brother, you know? He teases me, he encourages me." She even said DiCaprio seemed more anxious at the Golden Globes waiting for the award Gladstone was nominated for to be announced.

Gladstone told the outlet, "He told me either way, he's proud of me, whatever the outcome." She also said that DiCaprio began talking about her winning very early into shooting the movie. "He has full permission to start teasing me about it again," Gladstone added.