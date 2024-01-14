The Struggle That Helped Tiffany And Ivanka Trump Form A Sisterly Bond

Siblings going through phases of not liking one another is nothing new, especially for step-siblings and blended families. But when those siblings have an entire country going through its phase of not liking them, we imagine that building common ground gets a little bit easier. The perfect example? Donald Trump's two daughters, Ivanka and Tiffany Trump.

Born 12 years apart to different mothers — Ivanka's mother was Donald's first wife, the late Ivana Trump, and Tiffany is the only child her father had with his second wife, Marla Maples. The half-sisters weren't always close, however, Tiffany and Ivanka Trump's relationship was bolstered by their shared experience of being thrust into the political arena after their dad was elected president.

A source close to the family described the sisters' bond to People, saying, "They used to not get along, but now they're bonded over their shared trauma of being the most hated kids in America. Going through that experience with their dad as president was awful for them."