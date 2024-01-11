Dark Claims Against Matthew Perry Have Everyone Taking Sides

Note: This article discusses addiction issues and allegations of abuse.

Matthew Perry died unexpectedly at his home in Los Angeles in October 2023, and there was an outpouring of shock and sadness around the world for the loss of the beloved actor. His "Friends" co-stars shared their intense grief over Perry's death, and many people close to him, including Jennifer Aniston, hoped Perry was remembered for doing well and getting better in the days before he died.

However, new allegations against Perry are flipping the script. Some unnamed sources claiming to be close to Perry are alleging he was at times abusive, and that despite public claims of sobriety, he'd continued to use drugs. "He was verbally, emotionally, and physically abusive," one anonymous source told Us Weekly in a new report. "All he knew how to do was cause pain and play the victim."

The new claims have raised questions of whether or not all of a person's truths should be told after their death or if some things should remain — metaphorically — buried. Perry's fans have definitely come out on social media in his defense. "Leave him alone[;] he is dead and people just want to remember him as the good guy he played on TV," one person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).