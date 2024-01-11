Dark Claims Against Matthew Perry Have Everyone Taking Sides
Note: This article discusses addiction issues and allegations of abuse.
Matthew Perry died unexpectedly at his home in Los Angeles in October 2023, and there was an outpouring of shock and sadness around the world for the loss of the beloved actor. His "Friends" co-stars shared their intense grief over Perry's death, and many people close to him, including Jennifer Aniston, hoped Perry was remembered for doing well and getting better in the days before he died.
However, new allegations against Perry are flipping the script. Some unnamed sources claiming to be close to Perry are alleging he was at times abusive, and that despite public claims of sobriety, he'd continued to use drugs. "He was verbally, emotionally, and physically abusive," one anonymous source told Us Weekly in a new report. "All he knew how to do was cause pain and play the victim."
The new claims have raised questions of whether or not all of a person's truths should be told after their death or if some things should remain — metaphorically — buried. Perry's fans have definitely come out on social media in his defense. "Leave him alone[;] he is dead and people just want to remember him as the good guy he played on TV," one person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
Allegations against Matthew Perry are being met with anger by some
Some of the distressing details about Matthew Perry that have come out in the wake of his death include a source's claim that he allegedly physically pushed Morgan Moses, his long-time sober companion, during a confrontation over his drug use, per Us Weekly. A source also alleged Perry had emotionally abused a former girlfriend, who went so far as to consider filing a lawsuit against him for it. Another unnamed source told the Daily Mail that Perry threw a coffee table at his fiance Molly Hurwitz in 2021 during an argument over the end of their relationship.
On social media, people are calling out reports of the allegations due to their timing. One person posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, in reply to the Daily Mail: "Why is this just coming out now? You just trying to smear his name after he died! He's not even here anymore to defend himself!"
Others just seemed to lament the overall situation. One said, "Addicts lie, abuse and do horrendous things to those they love ... Very sad." Another wrote of the allegations: "If this is true, it is common of addiction. Doesn't change a thing for me. Give some grace and chalk it up to we are all complex humans. Let it be — Let him rest in peace."
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.
Matthew Perry's sobriety was called into question
Revelations and allegations about Matthew Perry's sobriety during what became the last months of his life have also come to light since his death. In October 2022, when Perry was promoting his memoir "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," he told The New York Times that he'd been sober for 18 months. "It's still a day-to-day process of getting better," Perry said. "Every day."
However, in mid-December 2023, the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner confirmed that the cause of Perry's accidental death was "acute effects of ketamine." He had reportedly had ketamine infusion therapy before he died, though the medical examiner said that wouldn't have accounted for the high ketamine levels in his system at the time of death, according to the Associated Press (via PBS). This news reportedly wasn't all that unexpected for some people. "Everybody close to Matthew was saying he died from an overdose," a source told Us Weekly.
Media reports on the allegations of Perry's continued drug use, and claims that the actor hid it from the world, have left some people angry. One person posted on X, saying: "Let him RIP. If those interviewed were his friends they would respect his privacy. The man was an addict and it shouldn't be exploited after his death. Plus his family doesn't need to see this stuff written about him." For others, they seem to think that if Perry was hiding drug use, it wouldn't be the first time someone in his position did that. "Part of being a drug addict is lying about your sobriety. Why are people surprised?" one person said.