How Andrea Brooks Disguised Her Pregnancy During When Calls The Heart Season 10

One of the returning cast members in Hallmark's "When Calls the Heart" Season 10 was Andrea Brooks, who plays the character Faith. Soaps She Knows shared that fans speculated Faith was pregnant in that season. While actor Erin Krakow did tease babies in "When Calls the Heart" Season 10, she was referring to the character Rosemary's baby. Another pregnancy was behind the scenes, though, as Brooks was expecting during the Season 10 filming.

Brooks talked about the experience of filming the show while pregnant in an interview with TV Fanatic. "In some ways, this is a weird season for me because I do end up being nine months pregnant by the end of the season," she said. "So, I do carry a lot of very strange props." The actor noted that the size of Faith's medical bag grew throughout the filming process. After all, it needed to cover her baby bump since her character was not meant to be pregnant.

Brooks admitted that when looking back at the making of Season 10, the main thing on her mind the entire time was wondering how to keep anyone from noticing her baby bump. That's why she's looking forward to not worrying about that in the future. "I'm also excited to get through this season so that eventually, we get to [Season] 11, we can air that, and then I have a waist again," she said.