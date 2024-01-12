4 Burning Questions We Hope Get Answered In Lisa Marie Presley's Upcoming Memoir
When Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis Presley, passed away, she left many fans with a gaping hole in their hearts. The only child of the King of Rock and Roll, who was a talented singer herself, had so much more life to give at the age of 54. But the curtains unexpectedly closed for Lisa Marie when she died after being rushed to the hospital for a small bowel obstruction.
Now fans have the chance to get a glimpse into what was happening during the late singer's final days. Random House Publishing Group is set to release her first-ever memoir posthumously in fall 2024. Prior to her death, Lisa Marie was working on the book in collaboration with her daughter, the actor Riley Keough, who finished the task after her mother died (via People).
The memoir, which is currently untitled, is posed to dive into the inner recesses of Lisa Marie's glamorous and tragic life, and we're super excited to see what Presley family secrets it will reveal. Elvis aficionados have their fingers crossed for an honest and opinionated Lisa Marie throughout. We hope that there are at least a few answers to some of our most burning questions.
What were her teenage years like?
When Elvis Presley unexpectedly passed away at 42, in 1977, the world was left in mourning, but nobody was as affected as those closest to him: Priscilla Presley, Elvis's former wife, and their one and only child, Lisa Marie Presley. Lisa Marie was only nine years old when her father passed away after years of health issues. Priscilla raised the young girl to be the strong and feisty superstar singer we've come to know and love.
However, there was a noticeable gap in media coverage of Lisa Marie during one of the most formative times of her life — her teenage years. As Lisa Marie grew up, Priscilla kept her out of the spotlight, preferring a more private life for her child, away from the media's prying eyes. Because of this, we don't know much about what Lisa Maire got up to as a teenager. Hopefully, that will change with the publication of her memoir.
Will Lisa Marie dig deeper into her divorce from Michael Lockwood?
From the information that has been released thus far about Lisa Marie Presley's upcoming memoir, we have plenty to be excited about once it hits shelves in October 2024. According to its dedicated Random House page, Presley and her daughter, Riley Keough, were painstakingly writing it for years, detailing all the raw moments of Lisa Marie's life and her various ups and downs both public and not.
As a famous musician and the daughter of one of the most successful stars to have ever lived, her life has been under the microscope for a long time, but we've yet to get Lisa Marie's opinion on several hot topics, including the drama surrounding her split from her ex-husband, musician Michael Lockwood. It was one of the most contentious celebrity divorce battles, but much of it was swept under the rug.
Notably, this includes Lisa Marie's shocking claim that Lockwood had disturbing images of children on his electronic device. Her accusations never resulted in any charges or an arrest, and we'd love more details on what went down behind the scenes then in particular. Fans are dying to know what happened between Lisa Marie and Lockwood, just so we can clear the air about the messy divorce, once and for all.
Who is actually to blame for her financial woes?
Lisa Marie Presley's financial problems were no secret. It's tough to imagine that a beloved celebrity and the poster child for familial success could ever be in dire straits financially, but this was Lisa Marie's reality, especially in her later years. After Elvis Presley died, he left his daughter a whopping $100 million trust. Most of us couldn't even imagine what it feels like to have $100 million sitting around in the bank.
But for Lisa Marie, it quickly became a thing of the past. The huge sum of money shrunk to just $14,000 in a little over a decade. Lisa Marie blamed her financial troubles on her ex-manager, Barry Siegel. Among other claims, the singer and her legal team accused Siegel of purchasing a $9 million property in England as well as pledging the rest of her trust money as collateral when he couldn't manage to make payments.
Siegel was quick to deny her claims and even countered that the rock star had squandered her own fortune by spending irresponsibly, but something tells us there's more to this story. Maybe Lisa Marie will finally set the record straight in her memoir.
What did she really think of her past husbands?
Lisa Marie Presley was famous for many things. She had a great voice, movie star looks reminiscent of her famous parents, and an undeniably cool family history. It's no wonder that the world — and a lineup of celebrity men — found her irresistible. The stunning Lisa Marie was married a total of four times before her death, and, each time, she surprised and delighted her fans with who she chose to meet at the altar.
The beloved singer's list of former husbands contains several high-profile names, including actor Nicolas Cage and even the King of Pop himself, Michael Jackson. Despite all of her marriages ending in divorce, Lisa Marie had a way of leaving a positive lasting impression on most, if not all, of her former partners. When she passed away, Michael Jackson's estate representative even released a statement honoring his ex-wife.
We're sure there are plenty of details that only Lisa Marie knew about these iconic men, so we're holding onto the hope that we'll have our many questions about them answered in the book.