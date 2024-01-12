4 Burning Questions We Hope Get Answered In Lisa Marie Presley's Upcoming Memoir

When Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis Presley, passed away, she left many fans with a gaping hole in their hearts. The only child of the King of Rock and Roll, who was a talented singer herself, had so much more life to give at the age of 54. But the curtains unexpectedly closed for Lisa Marie when she died after being rushed to the hospital for a small bowel obstruction.

Now fans have the chance to get a glimpse into what was happening during the late singer's final days. Random House Publishing Group is set to release her first-ever memoir posthumously in fall 2024. Prior to her death, Lisa Marie was working on the book in collaboration with her daughter, the actor Riley Keough, who finished the task after her mother died (via People).

The memoir, which is currently untitled, is posed to dive into the inner recesses of Lisa Marie's glamorous and tragic life, and we're super excited to see what Presley family secrets it will reveal. Elvis aficionados have their fingers crossed for an honest and opinionated Lisa Marie throughout. We hope that there are at least a few answers to some of our most burning questions.