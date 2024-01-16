Sarah Ferguson Still Enjoys These Royal Privileges After Prince Andrew Divorce

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, is the ultimate bounce-back success story. Her lavish wedding to Britain's Prince Andrew and her friendship with Princess Diana boded well for the monarchy. Yet just a few years later, the marriage began to falter, and the duchess' embarrassing "toe-sucking" photos exposed her extramarital relationship. Ferguson's rep took another blow when she was caught offering media access to her ex for half a million pounds in what turned out to be a sting setup. Prince Philip was reportedly so disgusted by his ex-daughter-in-law, he refused to associate with her at all.

Ferguson has not only endured, but thrived, despite her missteps. She's a popular author, a podcast host, and a frequent TV guest. More surprisingly, however, she has regained her standing within the royal family. While she'll always be bonded to the monarchy to some degree as the mother of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, the duchess has slowly worked her way back into the in-laws' good graces. Despite their divorce, she and Andrew remain on very friendly terms; they still live together at the prince's home, the Royal Lodge. While there was no love lost between her and Philip, she shared a close relationship with the late Queen Elizabeth; on the monarch's death, Ferguson called her "a wonderful friend, a mentor, [and] a second mother to me."

The duchess' other royal privileges — from her title to her pets to her final home — prove her road to redemption has been a long yet fruitful one.