Meet Meg Ryan's Kids, Daisy True Ryan And Jack Quaid

Meg Ryan's children, 31-year-old Jack Quaid and 19-year-old Daisy True Ryan, have very different stories despite having the same mother. This doesn't mean that Meg loves them differently, however. "My kids have always been a blast. They're the best hang," the actor told Glamour in an interview.

Jack Quaid has carved his path in the entertainment industry, following in the footsteps of his famous parents (his father is "The Parent Trap" star Dennis Quaid). With his own distinct story and experiences, Jack brings a fresh perspective to the world of acting. Daisy True offers a different narrative, having been adopted by Meg from China in 2006. Of her unique situation, Meg told Redbook (via People) in 2007, "I just can't imagine what it was like before [Daisy True] came. Life is good, it's so good with her in it. She and Jack get along great. All of us fit together beautifully."

Meg celebrates the individuality of her children, showcasing the richness that comes from embracing diverse stories within a family. Here's what makes the journey of both of Meg Ryan's children unique and interesting.