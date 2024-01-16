Lauren Boebert's Ex-Husband Jayson Has An Extensive Arrest Record

Lauren Boebert's relationship with her ex-husband, Jayson Boebert, was considered controversial by many. Jayson was charged with misdemeanor physical harassment for attacking the politician in February 2004. He was booked at the Garfield County Jail for a week and served two years of probation. (In May 2004, the tables turned when Lauren was charged with third-degree assault, criminal mischief, and underage drinking after physically attacking Jayson and vandalizing his home.)

On January 6, 2024, the Boeberts engaged in another physical altercation, this time at The Miner's Claim restaurant in Silt, Colorado. While Jayson accused Lauren of striking him in the nose, the representative insisted that she didn't. When officers arrived on the scene, Jayson refused to comply with their requests to stay on the restaurant patio. Arrest affidavits obtained by CBS News show that law enforcement officers asked Jayson at least eight times to leave the restaurant over a six-minute period.

Three days later, police were called to the Silt residence of Lauren and Jayson's 18-year-old son, who told police that his intoxicated father threw his phone across the room and shoved him before grabbing a rifle from inside the house. The Silt Police Department issued an arrest warrant for Jayson for the prohibited use of weapons, harassment, and assault. Jayson later made his bond of $1,000 for the criminal mischief and $1,500 for the assault charge and was released from jail.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website