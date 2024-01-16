Lauren Boebert's Ex-Husband Jayson Has An Extensive Arrest Record
Of all the controversies surrounding Colorado representative Lauren Boebert, perhaps the most troubling is the lengthy rap sheet of her ex-husband, Jayson Boebert. Lauren has a record herself; both the politician and her former partner have a long history of run-ins with the police including disorderly conduct, domestic violence charges, dog-related fines, and indecent exposure.
Jayson's first arrest occurred in January 2004 when he and his future wife and the mother of his children were still teenagers. After allegedly exposing himself at a bowling alley and his subsequent guilty plea to public indecency and lewd exposure, Jayson was sentenced to four days in jail and two years probation. In February of that same year, Jayson was taken to jail again on domestic violence charges against Lauren.
Two decades later, Jayson would face even more criminal charges after two January 2024 incidents involving his ex-wife and adult son. The former husband of the Colorado representative was taken to Garfield County Jail, where he later posted bond.
Jayson Boebert's lengthy history of criminal domestic altercations
Lauren Boebert's relationship with her ex-husband, Jayson Boebert, was considered controversial by many. Jayson was charged with misdemeanor physical harassment for attacking the politician in February 2004. He was booked at the Garfield County Jail for a week and served two years of probation. (In May 2004, the tables turned when Lauren was charged with third-degree assault, criminal mischief, and underage drinking after physically attacking Jayson and vandalizing his home.)
On January 6, 2024, the Boeberts engaged in another physical altercation, this time at The Miner's Claim restaurant in Silt, Colorado. While Jayson accused Lauren of striking him in the nose, the representative insisted that she didn't. When officers arrived on the scene, Jayson refused to comply with their requests to stay on the restaurant patio. Arrest affidavits obtained by CBS News show that law enforcement officers asked Jayson at least eight times to leave the restaurant over a six-minute period.
Three days later, police were called to the Silt residence of Lauren and Jayson's 18-year-old son, who told police that his intoxicated father threw his phone across the room and shoved him before grabbing a rifle from inside the house. The Silt Police Department issued an arrest warrant for Jayson for the prohibited use of weapons, harassment, and assault. Jayson later made his bond of $1,000 for the criminal mischief and $1,500 for the assault charge and was released from jail.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website
Other criminal complaints filed against Lauren Boebert's ex-husband, Jayson
In addition to the multiple domestic violence incidents between Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert and her ex-husband, Jayson Boebert, Jayson has also faced legal trouble for allegedly threatening his next-door neighbors. Business Insider reports that the Boeberts' neighbors have called the cops on Jayson at least four times since 2018, one of which took place in August 2022 after Jayson's neighbor accused him of threatening him and running over his mailbox.
Lauren called the 2024 restaurant incident "a sad situation for all" in a statement obtained by People, but she hasn't always been so forthcoming regarding her ex's criminal history. The representative referenced her ex-husband's 2004 arrest for public indecency at a Colorado bowling alley, ceding that Jayson was arrested for public indecency. However, in her 2022 memoir, "My American Life," Lauren claimed that the father of her children took a plea deal not because he was guilty but because it would be easier than fighting the charges in court. "The truth was, he didn't do what he was accused of," she wrote (via Newsweek).
Lauren and Jayson Boebert ended their tumultuous 17-year marriage in October 2023 after the Colorado politician first filed for divorce in May of that year due to "irreconcilable differences," per The Colorado Sun. The couple have four children and one grandchild together. Their custody arrangements were not disclosed to the public.