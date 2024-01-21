Kate Middleton's Gorgeous Hair Transformation Through The Years

Since joining the royal family over a decade ago, Catherine, Princess of Wales, has become a cultural icon for many reasons. From her passion for child welfare to her highly coveted style — a phenomenon that inspired the term "the Kate Effect" due to how often garments sell out after the princess is seen wearing them — the public regularly turns to Catherine for inspiration in all areas of life. In fact, since the beginning of her tenure in the British monarchy, the Princess of Wales has kept legions of people enthralled with one thing in particular: her princess-perfect head of hair.

While Catherine quickly became known for her signature milk chocolate color and bouncy blowouts, she's also dared to try new styles, cuts, and colors more than you may realize. The princess has rocked lengths both short and mermaid-esque; she's played with color with expert subtlety, and she's donned countless hairstyles that have left her mane flowing loose, pinned elegantly in a half-up fashion, or lifted completely off her frame in an intricate updo. Through every hair change and return to her signature look, Princess Catherine's gorgeous hairstyles have remained a hot topic since she first started dating Prince William all the way back in 2002 — and like a fine wine, the evolution of her glossy chocolate locks has only gotten better with age.