The Legendary Talk Show Host Who Provided Live Music For Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner's Wedding

Ivanka Trump's dazzling wedding to Jared Kushner in 2009 was the stuff dreams are made of. The ceremony was held at Donald Trump's golf club in Bedminster, where 500 guests gathered to celebrate the new couple. Every aspect of the mega wedding seemed meticulously planned, from Ivanka Trump's wedding dress and jewelry to the star-studded guest list and even the music. Kushner and Ivanka chose "This Year's Love" by David Gray as their wedding song, but had a live performance from a special guest.

Talk show host Regis Philbin was called on stage to sing at the wedding reception. The showbiz veteran, who holds the Guinness World Record for the most hours on U.S. television, released four music albums featuring his wife and other famous friends. He was also an actor, a voice artist, and an author. Sadly, Regis Philbin passed away after a heart attack in 2020. He was just a month away from his 89th birthday.