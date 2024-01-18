Why Kristen Bell Was Slammed Over Her Hello Bello Baby Line Commercial

Commercials have long featured children, especially when promoting products geared specifically towards them. In addition, the child's parents must consent to have their little one appear in the production. However, Kristen Bell seemed to allude to the fact that she doesn't think it's a double standard when responding to the commenter who accused her of exploiting "Jordan." The actor reasoned, "Well, there's a big difference. If we expose our kids' faces, there is a real threat of them getting stalked, or of a stranger coming up to them and knowing their name. It's a safety thing."

The "Bad Moms" star isn't alone in going to such extreme lengths to protect her children. Plenty of other celebrities, like Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, and Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling, refrain from giving too much, if anything, away about their kids on social media. Bell and her husband have just been particularly outspoken about it, even leading the charge in the "No Kids Policy," which strives to prevent paparazzi from taking photos of children.

Bell also stands firm in the decision because, as she's acknowledged publicly, fame and all that comes with it was her choice, so her kids should get to choose too. As the Hello Bello co-founder informed Romper, "I don't know them yet. I don't know if they will want that. So I really don't have the right to choose for them." In all, it's a bit of a double-edged sword as Bell and Dax Shepard know better than anybody.