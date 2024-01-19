Hallmark's Made For Each Other: Which General Hospital Star Plays David?

"Made for Each Other" premiered on the Hallmark Channel in February 2023. In a sneak peek of the romantic drama on IMDb, the protagonist, Rachel's, friend Doris tells her all about golems from Jewish legend, otherwise known as clay men that are magically brought to life. Rachel (Alexandra Turshen) is an artist who has sculpted a dream boyfriend, and an amulet from Doris (Illeana Douglas) breathes real life into him. However, when a fully human love interest makes his way into Rachel's heart, a love triangle quickly unfolds (via Hallmark).

The human man in said love triangle is a character named David, played by Matt Cohen. According to another sneak peek, shared by Entertainment Tonight, his character is laser-focused on his stand-up comedy career and consistently rebuffs the idea of love as a result. Of course, like any Hallmark protagonist who prioritizes work over everything, that changes by the end of the movie.

Any fans with an interest in both soap operas and Hallmark movies will likely recognize Cohen from his role on "General Hospital." The actor's fan favorite "GH" character, Griffin Munro, worked as both a priest and neurosurgeon — a career combination that's really only viable for people living in the world of a soap opera.