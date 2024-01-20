Lauren Boebert Once Got Very Personal About Conceiving Her Third Son

Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert is nothing if not candid about her opinions and experiences — even when it comes to something as personal as the conception of her child. While at a House Oversight Committee hearing centered around lofty prescription drug prices in May 2023, Boebert revealed that the reason her third son was conceived was because she couldn't afford her birth control.

"My staff is probably going to talk to me about this later," Boebert prefaced her story. "But I left a prescription at a pharmacy once. I went to get birth control. I was there at the counter and went to pay for it. And the price was very, very high. I said, 'Wow, is this a three, six-month prescription?' 'No, ma'am, this is one month.' And I said, 'It's cheaper to have a kid,' and I left it there. And now I have my third son, Kaydon Boebert" (via The Hill).

The representative, who has previously worked to defund organizations that provide affordable contraception to the public, asserted that her inability to afford her birth control was ultimately a positive thing. However, her comments weren't widely well-received by her audience.