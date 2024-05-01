Sydney Sweeney Used To Have Major Money Problems

Sydney Sweeney's journey to fame wasn't all smooth sailing. When the "Euphoria" star, who surprisingly initially passed on her star-making role in the hit series, appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," in 2023, Sweeney shared that she got the acting bug when she was 11 years old. However, her parents naturally had their reservations about their daughter going into showbiz. Sweeney recalled that the idea of her becoming an actor almost felt like a fairy tale to them because she came from a rather small town.

To get them on board, the "Immaculate" star created an elaborate presentation detailing her 5-year-plan to make it in Hollywood. In Sweeney's 2024 Who What Wear interview, she revealed that the presentation worked its magic, and they relocated from Spokane, Washington, to Los Angeles, California. Sadly, the actor acknowledged that the move worsened her parents' already difficult financial situation because the city of dreams brought with it a nightmarishly high cost of living. And, as the "Madame Web" star confessed to Women's Health in 2023, Sweeney was unable to book significant roles for nearly a decade after she started acting.

Eventually, her family's finances dwindled to a dire state. The actor recalled, "I watched my parents lose a lot. We filed for bankruptcy, and they lost their house back home on the lake." Sweeney continued, "We couldn't afford life in L.A. We couldn't afford life anywhere." The "Euphoria" breakout couldn't sit idly by and watch her folks lose more than they already had, so she took up several odd jobs like babysitting and cleaning up bathrooms to make ends meet. The only silver lining was that her family's monetary struggles increased her drive to make it.