Sydney Sweeney Used To Have Major Money Problems
Sydney Sweeney's journey to fame wasn't all smooth sailing. When the "Euphoria" star, who surprisingly initially passed on her star-making role in the hit series, appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," in 2023, Sweeney shared that she got the acting bug when she was 11 years old. However, her parents naturally had their reservations about their daughter going into showbiz. Sweeney recalled that the idea of her becoming an actor almost felt like a fairy tale to them because she came from a rather small town.
To get them on board, the "Immaculate" star created an elaborate presentation detailing her 5-year-plan to make it in Hollywood. In Sweeney's 2024 Who What Wear interview, she revealed that the presentation worked its magic, and they relocated from Spokane, Washington, to Los Angeles, California. Sadly, the actor acknowledged that the move worsened her parents' already difficult financial situation because the city of dreams brought with it a nightmarishly high cost of living. And, as the "Madame Web" star confessed to Women's Health in 2023, Sweeney was unable to book significant roles for nearly a decade after she started acting.
Eventually, her family's finances dwindled to a dire state. The actor recalled, "I watched my parents lose a lot. We filed for bankruptcy, and they lost their house back home on the lake." Sweeney continued, "We couldn't afford life in L.A. We couldn't afford life anywhere." The "Euphoria" breakout couldn't sit idly by and watch her folks lose more than they already had, so she took up several odd jobs like babysitting and cleaning up bathrooms to make ends meet. The only silver lining was that her family's monetary struggles increased her drive to make it.
Sydney Sweeney cannot afford to take a career break
In Sydney Sweeney's Women's Health interview, she reminisced on getting her big break in 2018's hit, Amy Adams-led miniseries "Sharp Objects." After that, the roles quickly started pouring in, her financial status improved, and Sweeney had a truly stunning transformation. The "Anyone But You" star thanked her parents for their support by buying her great-grandparents' home. The gesture was made even sweeter by the fact that the property was located on the same lake as the house that her parents lost amidst their money troubles.
Likewise, during Sweeney's Who What Wear chat, she proudly confirmed that she had paid off her mom's mortgage. Although "The White Lotus" star undeniably lives a much more comfortable life now, with her estimated $10 million net worth at the time of writing, Sweeney still hasn't got to a point where she can be entirely relaxed about her financial situation. While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in 2022, the actor shared that she wasn't financially secure enough to even support herself through a six-month career break.
Sweeney explained, "The established stars still get paid, but I have to give 5 percent to my lawyer, 10 percent to my agents, 3 percent or something like that to my business manager." She added, "I have to pay my publicist every month, and that's more than my mortgage." The stunning star also occasionally shells out money for grooming costs during press tours because her employers don't include them in their budget.
The actor's comments about her financial state weren't well-received
In Sydney Sweeney's THR interview, the outlet stressed that she wasn't attempting to garner sympathy with her statements. Rather, the "Euphoria" breakout wanted to paint a more realistic picture of what it's like working in Hollywood. However, it quickly became one of Sweeney's most controversial moments as the backlash poured in on X, formerly known as Twitter. One user posted a photo of the actor's multimillion-dollar net worth in 2022 and sardonically wished they were in a similarly "tough" spot.
Another commentator wrote that they were struggling to get by despite working long hours and sarcastically offered their sympathy to Sweeney. Many people seemed baffled that the actor thought anyone could afford a 6-month vacation. A few saw the issue from her perspective and argued that it was unfair for streaming platforms to cut actors out of royalty deals. The "Reality" star's fans also asserted that she had earned the right to speak openly about her experiences after working incredibly hard to be successful.
Sweeney shared similar sentiments when she discussed nepo babies with THR, acknowledging, "I had no idea getting into this industry how many people have connections. I started from ground zero, and I know how f**** hard it is." She also divulged, "Now I see how someone can just walk in a door, and I'm like, 'I worked my f***** ass off for ten years for this.'" The actor must always go the extra mile to get the same opportunities as the nepo babies.