Steve Harvey Took The High Road After Being Dissed By Katt Williams
Katt Williams might have included former stand-up comic Steve Harvey in his three-hour callout of fellow comedians during his January 2024 appearance on the "Club Shay Shay" podcast, but the "Family Feud" host has made it abundantly clear he wouldn't be taking Williams' bait. Despite the harsh words Williams had for Harvey, the latter comic is opting to take the high road.
Actor, writer, and producer Katt Williams' podcast appearance went instantly viral, thanks in no small part to his no-holds-barred approach to name-dropping famous Hollywood comics for what he perceived as a lack of integrity, respect, and overall talent. Certainly not one to mince words, Williams called Harvey a "country bumpkin Black dude that can't talk good and look like Mr. Potato Head."
In a clip posted to Harvey's X, formerly known as Twitter, account, the comedian and daytime TV host appears to be addressing his "Family Feud" audience during a bit of on-set downtime. Captioning the video, "You don't have to address your haters," Harvey outlined the reasons why he felt the way he did about Williams' comments without explicitly naming the comic.
Steve Harvey said there are only two reasons why someone would have haters
A far cry from his struggling early days of comedy, Steve Harvey appeared relaxed and smiling in the two-minute video clip, calmly addressing the audience with his hands in his pockets while the "Family Feud" crew worked around him. The video starts with Harvey quoting Psalm 23:5, which reads, "You prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies." Harvey used the Bible verse as a way to explain that he doesn't shy away from the negative comments of others, but he doesn't let them affect him, either.
"All my haters I got, I ain't gotta say nothing to 'em. They got TV," Harvey said with a shrug. "They can cut they TV on seven days a week. I've learned how to handle haters, man. And the only reason you have haters is because you're effective. You have haters for two reasons. You're doing something that they're jealous of, or God is preparing to take you somewhere, and the devil is providing opposition. Those are the reasons you have haters."
Although Harvey never mentions Katt Williams by name, he refers to a particular individual attacking him. He tweeted the video on January 7, 2024, four days after Williams' appearance on the "Club Shay Shay" podcast was published on YouTube.
What did Katt Williams say about Steve Harvey to prompt his spiel on ignoring haters?
Most of Katt Williams' comments on "Club Shay Shay" had to do with previous guests of the show, which included stand-up comic-turned-TV-host Steve Harvey. In the January 2024 episode, Williams said, "Steve told you that he stopped doing stand-up because he has seven TV shows. The only problem is when he stopped stand-up, he didn't have those seven TV shows. He stopped stand-up because he got in a comedy battle called The Championship of Stand-Up Comedy with one Katt Williams in Detroit in front of 10,000 people and lost."
A resurfaced clip of the 2008 event published by E Visions Network's YouTube channel shows Williams talking about Harvey onstage, accusing him of wearing a lace-front wig and criticizing the future "Family Feud" host's inclusion in a 2000 Spike Lee comedy film titled "The Original Kings of Comedy." Williams cited other comedians who came before Harvey, such as Richard Pryor, calling Harvey "disrespectful" and a "liar."
While on "Club Shay Shay," Williams also alleged that Harvey based his persona on "The Steve Harvey Show" off Mark Curry's lead role on the 1990's ABC sitcom "Hangin' with Mr. Cooper." Indeed, the comments Williams made in early 2024 seem to be a continuation of a long-held beef between him and Harvey. But as Harvey put it to his "Family Feud" audience, "You ain't got to tell nobody nothing. All you gotta do is be it."