Steve Harvey Took The High Road After Being Dissed By Katt Williams

Katt Williams might have included former stand-up comic Steve Harvey in his three-hour callout of fellow comedians during his January 2024 appearance on the "Club Shay Shay" podcast, but the "Family Feud" host has made it abundantly clear he wouldn't be taking Williams' bait. Despite the harsh words Williams had for Harvey, the latter comic is opting to take the high road.

Actor, writer, and producer Katt Williams' podcast appearance went instantly viral, thanks in no small part to his no-holds-barred approach to name-dropping famous Hollywood comics for what he perceived as a lack of integrity, respect, and overall talent. Certainly not one to mince words, Williams called Harvey a "country bumpkin Black dude that can't talk good and look like Mr. Potato Head."

In a clip posted to Harvey's X, formerly known as Twitter, account, the comedian and daytime TV host appears to be addressing his "Family Feud" audience during a bit of on-set downtime. Captioning the video, "You don't have to address your haters," Harvey outlined the reasons why he felt the way he did about Williams' comments without explicitly naming the comic.