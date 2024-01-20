Meet General Hospital Star Maurice Benard's Three Adorable Grandkids, Eloise, TT, And Milo

Sonny Corinthos has always put family first on "General Hospital." The powerful organized crime boss has always protected his family. His portrayer, Maurice Benard, also cherishes his family and often discusses his personal life on social media, opening up about his dealings with bipolar disorder, as well as sharing fun videos he's made with friends and family.

He and his wife Paula Benard have three biological kids: two daughters, Cailey and Cassidy; and their son Joshua — who currently co-stars on the show as Adam, a neurotic college student that might spoil Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) and Dex Heller's (Evan Hofer) romance. After Paula's mother passed away, the Benards adopted her little sister, Heather. Benard has documented quite a bit of his children's lives on social media, and we have literally watched them grow up throughout the years, primarily through Instagram.

On October 4, 2020, Benard posted an episode of his YouTube series "State of Mind," in which a pregnant Heather was the guest. "I'm gonna be a grandfather which is amazing," he stated, adding, "I love babies. I love kids. I love animals. I love, you know, life." Eloise Rose Andresen was born soon after, and on October 22 he posted a picture of himself holding her, captioning it, "Someone once told me life doesn't start till you're a grandfather. Thank you Eloise Rose Andresen for jumpstarting my life." The Benards would later have two more grandchildren, TT and Milo.