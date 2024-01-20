General Hospital Star Maura West's Daughter Is All Grown Up

Maura West has every reason to be proud of her family. The "General Hospital" star, who is best known for her role as Ava Jerome on the hit ABC soap, has five children: Benjamin, Joe, Kate, Basil, and Birdie. But it's her daughter Kate West who has been getting a lot of attention for following in her mother's footsteps. That's because Kate is an aspiring actor just like the daytime television star and her brother Joe West, who also stars on Broadway.

Kate is a student at SUNY Purchase Conservatory of Theatre Arts, where she is earning her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in acting. Maura is so proud of her daughter that when Kate announced that she had been accepted to Purchase College, she wrote on her Instagram account, "Best actress I've ever seen! I'm so proud of you, Kitty!!! Go get it ALL!!"

Those who have been following Maura's family life know that Kate has grown up a lot throughout the years. She's no longer the little girl who used to accompany her parents to the Daytime Emmy Award ceremonies. In fact, she might be working on getting her own Daytime Emmy or Tony Award in the future, too.