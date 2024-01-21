Who Is Ken, The Man Gypsy Rose Blanchard Almost Married Before Ryan Anderson?

Although Gypsy Rose Blanchard spent eight years in prison, she still managed to garner her fair share of suitors. When Blanchard and her husband, Ryan Anderson, sat down for an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the formerly incarcerated star estimated that she received love letters from over 250 men. One of them was her former fiancé, Ken. Speaking to E! News, Blanchard revealed that he penned her a supportive letter after watching her 2017 documentary "Mommy Dead and Dearest." After she responded, it didn't take them long to develop a strong connection, and they started writing to each other more frequently.

Eventually, writing turned to talking as they spent hours glued to their phones. Then, the couple took the natural next step and met up, with Ken kissing Blanchard within half an hour of laying eyes on her. Blanchard admitted that the kiss caught her off-guard because they were just friends at the time, but it didn't take her long to accept that she had romantic feelings for him, too.

Soon, Blanchard got to meet Ken's mother and won her over too. "She told me the whole story about how he talked about me and how he has never talked about a girl like that before," she recalled. "She's a sweetheart and completely supportive of our relationship." In fact, Ken's mom inadvertently kickstarted their romance by recommending "Mommy Dead and Dearest" to him.