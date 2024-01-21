What Vivek Ramaswamy's Life Looked Like Before Entering Politics

Biotech millionaire and former presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy seemed to leave the 2024 election race as quickly as he entered in February 2023, dropping out of the running 11 months later after a disappointing fourth placement in the January 2024 Iowa caucuses. Often overshadowed by his political opponent, former President Donald Trump, Ramaswamy's departure left many wondering: what was he doing before he decided to run for president?

In short, a lot — between finding a biotechnology firm in 2014, establishing an asset management company in 2022, and raising two children with his wife, Apoorva Tewari, the Ohio native and Harvard grad had plenty on his plate before throwing his hat in the running to become the 47th U.S. president. Thanks to his college-borne love of rapping, the politician could even add dealing with Eminem drama to his lengthy to-do list.

In his concession speech to his supporters on January 15, 2024, Ramaswamy offered his endorsement of Trump and assurance he'd take his "America First" movement "to the next level." He added, "I think after that, it's another 250 years and then some still left ahead of us." Ramaswamy may be looking to the future, but here's what he was up to in the decades leading up to his first presidential bid.