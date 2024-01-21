Why Princess Anne Thinks King Charles Taking The Throne Later In Life Is A Good Thing

King Charles III set a record when he ascended to the throne after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. At 73 years old, he had the distinction of being the oldest person to serve as a new British monarch; back in 2008, Charles set the record for the longest-waiting heir to the British throne in history. Of course, during his lengthy tenure as Prince of Wales, Charles remained busy with royal duties. Between 1976 and 1986, he established three charitable organizations to support young people, promote education, and encourage environmentally sustainable communities.

Over the years, Charles has been perceived as eager to take on the role he was preparing for his entire life. In 2012, while speaking about restoration work at Dumfries House for a video posted on the royal family's YouTube channel, Charles said: "Impatient? Me? ... yes, of course, I am. I'll run out of time soon."

While some individuals have observed that Charles was well into traditional retirement age before he became king, Charles' sister, Anne, Princess Royal, sees the positive side to his long wait. "When you start much later in your life, inevitably you've got more experience to fall back on and you will have more opinions," Anne states in Robert Hardman's "The Making of a King" (via the Daily Mail). In addition, as the hardest-working royal of 2023 (with 457 engagements), the Princess Royal continues to demonstrate that senior royals have an important role to play in supporting the monarchy.