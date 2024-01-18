Melania Trump's Mention Of Barron In Eulogy For Her Late Mother Proves Their Strong Relationship

Former first lady Melania Trump had the heartbreaking task of delivering her mother's eulogy at her funeral on January 18, 2024, at the Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Florida. Melania's touching words about her mother were not only a tribute to the love she had for her late mother, Amalija Knavs, but also the love between Knavs and Melania's only son, Barron Trump.

As her voice cracked with emotion, Melania stood at the pulpit and described her mother's "nurturing spirit [that] had no limits, creating a legacy that will last for generations. She showered her grandson Barron with affection, illuminating his world with love, tender care, and unwavering devotion. In her presence, we were enveloped in the warmth of her embrace. We will be forever grateful for the unparalleled affection she bestowed on us" (via YouTube).

Melania's mother died at 78 just over a week before her funeral service was held at the same Floridian church where Melania and her husband, former President Donald Trump, were married. The former first lady's initial remarks after her mother's death and her subsequent eulogy were a testament to Melania's close-knit relationship with her mom — a bond that was later passed down to Barron and his grandmother.