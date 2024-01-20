The Controversy Surrounding Chip & Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Network Show Home Work

Chip and Joanna Gaines' success during their time on HGTV's "Fixer Upper" was the push the couple needed to start their own network, "Magnolia." The cable network, which they founded with Warner Bros. Discovery, became a TV channel in January 2022. Due to Chip and Joanna's relationship with Andy and Candis Meredith, the Gaines contacted them and formed a partnership for a renovation show called "Home Work."

"Home Work" focused on the large Meredith family, who fixed up their own home while fixing up other client's homes. Everything was shaping out quite well for the show, which first premiered on Discovery+ in July 2021, until January 2022, when the show received bad reviews from clients whose homes the Merediths had fixed.

Homeowner Aubry Bennion took to Instagram on Jan. 5, complaining about the low quality of work and unrealistic expectations the Merediths had set. "I told [them] that I figured a full gut would cost $40,000 to $50,000. Candis replied, '$40 or 50? We can do it for $20!'" Soon after, Candis allegedly requested an extra $5,000. Following a poor execution of the job and construction mistakes, Bennion claimed that she had to pay an extra $18,000 to fix it up.