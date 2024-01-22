Sarah Ferguson Announces New Heartbreaking Diagnosis On Heels Of Breast Cancer Recovery

The British royal family has been besieged with medical crises of late. In a historic first, the palace announced the hospitalizations of King Charles III and Catherine, Princess of Wales, on the same day. His Majesty will be undergoing a procedure for an enlarged prostate — a common malady in older men such as himself — while the beloved princess continues her long recuperation period following a major abdominal surgery whose details are being kept private.

Now comes more bad news from The Firm: Sarah Ferguson is facing a new health crisis. Her spokesperson announced on January 21, 2024, "Following her diagnosis with an early form of breast cancer this summer, Sarah, Duchess of York, has now been diagnosed with malignant melanoma," (via People). The duchess underwent a single mastectomy to treat the early-stage disease, and at that time, some moles were removed from her skin and examined by a dermatologist.

As of this writing, Ferguson is in Austria recuperating from what may have been an initial treatment and waiting for word about the next steps. Depending on whether the cancer has spread, her options may include additional surgery, chemotherapy, and/or radiation — or even nothing at all, if the initial surgery removed all the suspicious cells. Ferguson's spokesperson added, "Clearly, another diagnosis so soon after treatment for breast cancer has been distressing, but the duchess remains in good spirits."