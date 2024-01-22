Melania Trump Speaks Out On Her Grief Journey After Mother's Funeral
On January 9, 2024, Melania Trump's mother, Amalija Knavs, died at 78 years old. The former first lady shared the sad news on her X, formerly known as Twitter, account. A specific cause of death was not shared, but it was reported by AP News that Knavs was sick in the weeks leading up to her death. Her funeral was held in Florida on January 18, with Melania attending alongside her husband, Donald Trump, and their son, Barron Trump.
In the days following it, the former first lady took to Instagram and X to share a photo of her mom and to thank those providing her with support during this difficult time. "On behalf of my family, I would like to extend our deepest gratitude for the love and support that you have showered upon us throughout this journey of loss and grief. We will cherish the beautiful memories of my beloved mother, and forever keep her light in our hearts," she wrote.
Many commenters on the Instagram post left kind words and prayers for the reclusive star. Melania also shared her love for her mother in a heartfelt eulogy.
Amalija was very close to her mother
At Amalija Knavs' funeral, Melania Trump's eulogy spoke about their close relationship. As Melania gushed, "In her presence, the world seemed to shimmer with radiance and joy. Our bond was unbreakable," (via AP News). Quotes from an inside source seem to confirm that. The unnamed person, who spoke with People in the past, reported how Melania and her son, Barron Trump, were especially close with Knavs.
The source noted, "They love her. She is unselfish and takes care of the family. Melania has always been super good with her mom as well as Barron." The insider even said, "There have been times when Barron has been with his grandparents more than with Melania, and a lot more than with Donald [Trump]." That fact is unsurprising due to the father and son's rumored tension.
Barron and Donald may not be the only family members with tension either. A body language expert exclusively told The List that Donald and Melania seemed disconnected at her mother's funeral. In a video from the event that featured Donald, Melania, Barron, and Amalija's husband, Viktor Knavs, there didn't seem to be any obvious warmth between the former first couple.