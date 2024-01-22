Melania Trump Speaks Out On Her Grief Journey After Mother's Funeral

On January 9, 2024, Melania Trump's mother, Amalija Knavs, died at 78 years old. The former first lady shared the sad news on her X, formerly known as Twitter, account. A specific cause of death was not shared, but it was reported by AP News that Knavs was sick in the weeks leading up to her death. Her funeral was held in Florida on January 18, with Melania attending alongside her husband, Donald Trump, and their son, Barron Trump.

In the days following it, the former first lady took to Instagram and X to share a photo of her mom and to thank those providing her with support during this difficult time. "On behalf of my family, I would like to extend our deepest gratitude for the love and support that you have showered upon us throughout this journey of loss and grief. We will cherish the beautiful memories of my beloved mother, and forever keep her light in our hearts," she wrote.

Many commenters on the Instagram post left kind words and prayers for the reclusive star. Melania also shared her love for her mother in a heartfelt eulogy.