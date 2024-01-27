The Real Reason You Don't Hear About Michelle Duggar Anymore

Josh Duggar, the eldest son of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, was arrested in May 2021 on child pornography charges and is currently serving a 12-year sentence in a Texas federal prison. While this revelation was shocking for many "19 Kids and Counting" fans, it may not have been as surprising for those close to Josh.

In the docuseries "Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets," close family friends of the Duggars, Jim and Bobye Holt, revealed disturbing conversations. Allegedly, Josh had sexually abused several of his sisters. "He had apparently been doing it since he was 12, but we found out about it when he was 15," Jim Holt said (via People). Jim continued, saying, "Michelle said, 'We weren't gonna have them tell you guys at all. We were gonna have Josh confess to Kaleigh once they were married.'" The Holts were extremely disturbed by these words, shocked that their friends would "use [their] daughter as like, a carrot, to get him to behave the right way" (via People).

Josh Duggar has publicly acknowledged his actions, stating that he "acted inexcusably for which I am extremely sorry and deeply regret" (via Time). Psychologists have noted that only about 10% of child molesters are pedophiles and that these actions are often a result of rage stemming from unprocessed trauma, often religious in nature.