Inside Reneé Rapp And Christopher Briney's Close Friendship

In the 2024 "Mean Girls" movie musical, Reneé Rapp and Christopher Briney play Regina George and Aaron Samuels — exes with a tumultuous past. Off screen, however, the actors are great friends. When the duo was paired up for a "Mean Girls" interview, Rapp made it clear that she would always be in Briney's corner.

During a Buzzfeed UK interview, the cast of the new "Mean Girls" read memes inspired by the original film. One of the memes used one of Regina George's iconic lines and twisted it into something more positive: "Get in loser, we're moving with kindness this year." Immediately, Rapp and Briney disagreed. "Nah, this is a mean year," Briney said (presumably joking). He added, "Bring back bullying."

"I love that!" Rapp said, and Briney continued, "Specifically cyberbullying." When he offered himself up as the target of any potential cyberbullying, Rapp said, "No! I don't wanna — no! If anyone cyberbullied you, I'd be so angry." Later in the interview, Rapp told Briney she loved him even when he didn't seem to know the song "Telephone" by Lady Gaga and Beyoncé. She offered to educate him on pop culture and introduce him to the music video later. Good friends support each other (and bring them to the Beyhive).