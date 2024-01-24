Britney Spears' Memoir Reportedly Damaged Justin Timberlake And Jessica Biel's Marriage
Musical icon Britney Spears' explosive memoir "The Woman In Me" has been sending shockwaves through the pop culture universe since its October 2023 release, leaving no one immune from its stunning allegations and shakeups — Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel included. According to inside sources, the A-list couple has been struggling to keep their marriage afloat, and some blame the contents of Spears' book.
Spears held no punches when describing the tragic moments of her relationship with Justin Timberlake in the early 2000s. Life and Style Magazine reported in January 2024 that an inside source said Spears' account of Timberlake's behavior "brought up more of Jessica's trust issues." And although the couple has made public appearances together since Spears' release, the source says, "[E]veryone thought it was super calculated."
"The truth is," the source continued, "Jessica is tired of trying to get past things with Justin." Rumors of the couple placing their jointly owned properties on the market are only adding fuel to the speculative fire that it won't be long before Biel is saying "bye, bye, bye" to her boo.
Jessica Biel and Britney Spears' experiences with Justin aren't that different
Britney Spears didn't shy away from the grittier moments of her relationship with fellow pop star Justin Timberlake, including him dumping her over text, pressuring her to get an abortion, and painting Spears as a cheater for professional gain. Spears also recounted a moment when she found out through the press that Timberlake had a flirty night on the town with a British female pop star, and the story sounds eerily familiar to something Timberlake's current wife, Jessica Biel, would go through years later.
Much like his first blunder in the early 2000s, Timberlake was snapped by photographers while holding hands with his "Palmer" co-star Alisha Wainwright in New Orleans in 2019. The former *NSYNC member released a since-deleted statement on his Instagram: "A few weeks ago, I displayed a strong lapse in judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my co-star. I drank way too much that night, and I regret my behavior. I should have known better. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation."
Life and Style's inside source claims that Timberlake and Biel are at a crossroads. The anonymous tipster said that although the couple has tried to strengthen their relationship through therapy and isolated retreats to their vacation home in Montana, these solutions don't seem to be solving the problem.
The mom of two has been a silent bastion of support for Justin thus far
Jessica Biel has not publicly commented on her current husband's ex, Britney Spears, or her memoir, "The Woman In Me." Her hubby, Justin Timberlake, has also remained silent on the matter. Biel joined Timberlake on a sunny vacation to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in the days immediately after Spears' memoir's release, although an anonymous source told Us Weekly that the trip and the book release were not related. They also said that Biel and Timberlake had their trip planned for months in advance.
It's unclear whether Biel was already aware of the bombshells Spears dropped in her memoir, because, as an inside source told The U.S. Sun, "Justin's relationship with Britney is not something he discusses with his friends. He's not in denial about it. But to him, this was a million years ago. [...] Justin has closed this chapter in his life, and now Britney is putting it in front of everybody again. This is a difficult time, and Justin's usual strategy of just letting things blow over might not cut it."
Indeed, going with the flow might not be an effective solution if the rumors are true that Timberlake and Biel are on the fritz. Life and Style's inside source told the magazine that the couple is in a "wait-and-see" situation and "nobody wants a divorce." They added, "Justin and Jessica have two great kids, and they'd love to make it work — it just may be too late."