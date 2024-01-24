Britney Spears' Memoir Reportedly Damaged Justin Timberlake And Jessica Biel's Marriage

Musical icon Britney Spears' explosive memoir "The Woman In Me" has been sending shockwaves through the pop culture universe since its October 2023 release, leaving no one immune from its stunning allegations and shakeups — Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel included. According to inside sources, the A-list couple has been struggling to keep their marriage afloat, and some blame the contents of Spears' book.

Spears held no punches when describing the tragic moments of her relationship with Justin Timberlake in the early 2000s. Life and Style Magazine reported in January 2024 that an inside source said Spears' account of Timberlake's behavior "brought up more of Jessica's trust issues." And although the couple has made public appearances together since Spears' release, the source says, "[E]veryone thought it was super calculated."

"The truth is," the source continued, "Jessica is tired of trying to get past things with Justin." Rumors of the couple placing their jointly owned properties on the market are only adding fuel to the speculative fire that it won't be long before Biel is saying "bye, bye, bye" to her boo.