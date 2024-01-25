The Time Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Fans Made A Miracle Happen For Anderson Cooper's Son

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos give fans more than just a glimpse into their lives during their segments on "LIVE! With Kelly and Mark." We've learned embarrassing stories like how their daughter Lola accidentally walked in on them in the bedroom and intimate yet comical details about Ripa's plans for her death. But while the couple certainly is great for a laugh, they once used their combined star power and on-air time to make a miracle happen for Anderson Cooper's son.

In July 2023, Ripa scored Cooper as a fill-in for her on the morning show, accompanying Consuelos at the anchor desk. While in the studio, the father of two filled in both the audience and his co-host on a rather sad event that had gripped the Cooper household for the past two weeks. He explained, "Brown Bear has been with him [his son Wyatt] since the beginning ... I smartly cut off the tag," he noted, "So I don't know the manufacturer of Brown Bear." Then, referring to it as an "emergency," Cooper confessed that the bear of unknown origin had since gone missing.

Cooper's toddler Wyatt Maisani-Cooper, along with the rest of the family, was so desperate for the bear's return that the "Anderson Cooper 360°" host shared a photo on "LIVE!" (and Instagram), asking for help locating the bear or tracking down a similar teddy. Soon, his social media feed was flooded with lookalikes from helpful fans tuning into the show.