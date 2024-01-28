Whatever Happened To HGTV Star Carmeon Hamilton?

There's no question that Carmeon Hamilton is a rising star in the design world, creating elegant interiors for clients and establishing herself as a vivacious and prolific content creator on social media. Her skills as a social media maven are evident in her Instagram account, which has attracted more than 184,000 followers and counting. The Memphis-based designer is also no stranger to viewers of HGTV, having starred in the network's series "Reno My Rental," which initially streamed on Discovery+ before making its way to HGTV.

After "Reno My Rental" completed its HGTV run, Hamilton has been more or less absent in the years since. One reason for that is a tragic loss she experienced in her personal life, which took place shortly after filming the series made its television debut.

Fans of the show may be wondering what she's been up to since. While her presence on television may have been limited since "Reno My Rental," she's maintained an active presence online — and will be back on television sooner than fans realize.